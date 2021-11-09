A young lady, Evoni Williams, had her life turned around after she helped an elderly customer who could not feed himself

After a photo of her kind act got out, many people started looking for how they could reach out to the lady

Evoni was presented with a cheque of $16,000 (R240 000) as a scholarship fund by her mayor for college education

A young lady, Evoni Williams, made the news with her act of kindness to a customer. She was working as a restaurant waitress to raise money for her college.

It should be noted that after she graduated from secondary school, she picked a job at Waffles House so as to gather funds for her school, University Fox reports.

She was observant

One day, an old man who had a critical medical condition showed up at where she works and placed an order.

Despite being overwhelmed by the day’s work, Evoni noted that the man could hardly feed himself. Before visiting the restaurant, Adrien, had just undergone surgery that made him unable to use both his hands.

Instead of just continuing with her shift, the lady who did not know she was being recorded helped feed the man.

She was being watched

A customer who saw everything unfolding filmed and shared the moment on Facebook. Soon after, the mayor of her city paid a visit to the restaurant to meet the kind lady.

After the meeting, she got a very big cheque of $16,000 (R240 000). While speaking to the media, she said that she did not know what she was doing was a big deal.

Hayley Heaven said:

"I am so happy for her she deserves it and I pray our future continues to be blessed beyond blessed for her acts of kindness such a beautiful young lady."

Misty Thompson said:

"Tears good on you girl, beautiful story and hope she reaches all her dreams and goals!"

Ruby Dunn said:

"It’s has always been in my heart to be kind and respectful to others in life I get my greatest joy out of life by caring."

Leoni Demicol said:

"Aww made me cry, lovely kind young lady, and I love your name."

