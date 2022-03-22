Two Mzansi teenage sisters embarked on a campaign to help struggling learners with school uniforms and shoes

Dineo and Nomvelo Dlamini collected uniforms that were still in good condition and donated them to the needy learners

The kind siblings were driven by their own experiences to start the initiative as they also struggled with school essentials

By Zakithi Dlamini - Freelance Journalist

One does not need to have a fat bank balance to be able to help others. The two sisters, Nomvelo and Dineo Dlamini have proven that fact by initiating a Donate A Uniform Campaign.

The 13-year-old and a 16-year-old said they collected uniforms and shoes which were still in good condition from those who no longer needed them and donated them to underprivileged children.

Speaking to Briefly News, the young ladies said they were motivated by their own experiences as they have faced the pain of being different from their fellow learners just because they did not have all school needs.

Dineo and Nomvelo Dlamini hope to make a difference in struggling pupils' lives. Image: Zakithi Dlamini/Supplied

Dineo shared that after their mother lost her job and struggled to get other opportunities, things became difficult for the family.

"We know how it feels to go to school without having all your school essentials. It's painful and you lose confidence. You find it difficult to concentrate and focus. You only rush for the day to end so you can disappear from the eyes of other learners," she said.

Helping those in need

The kind sisters said they then noticed that more children struggled. They then started this initiative and gave the school uniforms to deserving individuals.

Nonhle Madikizela, a recipient said:

” I'm grateful to these sisters for helping me. Schools recently changed uniforms and I was still using the old one which is no longer used because my mother could not afford the new one, currently. At school, I felt different and had no confidence. Then the girls gave me the uniform and a jersey I needed. I now enjoy going to school.”

Charity work challenges

The good Samaritans shared their challenges and said it was not easy because some people showed no mercy. They refused to give their uniforms and want payment instead. They made excuses about uniforms being expensive.

“We agree, uniforms are very expensive but why sell something you no longer needed when you can be able to help a struggling individual? So because of such people, we lose some and win some. If only people can open their hearts, together, we would make a huge difference in our societies,” said Nomvelo.

Spreading Ubuntu

The pair have encouraged others to help instead of selling to struggling learners. They said they hoped to see their initiative grow and become something big that will be able to reach more learners from other areas.

“We love what we are doing. One does not need to be rich to lend a helping hand. And for us, this is just a simple and fulfilling gesture that does not require even a single cent,” Dineo said.

“Education is very important. It opens doors and enables us to reach our dreams. I'd like to encourage other learners to start the initiative in their areas. Let us help each other to build our futures as a youth. Let's not let other learners drop out of school just because they don't have essentials when we can assist. We are all future leaders,” Nomvelo said.

The intelligent ladies have bigger dreams of their own, to change the situation at home. Nomvelo wants to become a doctor. Dineo’s dream is to become an Electrical Engineer.

