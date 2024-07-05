“Mevrou du Plessis”: Man Writes Comical Song in Broken Afrikaans About Teacher

A teacher named Mevrou du Plessis received a special shout-out from a man who had a crush on her

The musical comedian said in his lyrics that he learned Afrikaans by watching a popular soapie on a TV channel

The viral video had many members of the online community howling with laughter in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A man dedicated a song to his Afrikaans teacher, Mevrou du Plessis. Images: @keith_juluka / Instagram, @keith_juluka / TikTok

Source: UGC

A man flexed his creative side and wrote a hilarious song in broken Afrikaans about a woman known as Mevrou du Plessis.

Musical comedian Keith Juluka is known for his comical tracks on social media, and another has been released. This time, he had his Afrikaans teacher in mind.

Taking to his TikTok account (@keith_juluka), the funnyman told app users that he had released the song's remix named after the educator. The musician shared a snippet of his verse with lyrics briefly explaining the sounds different animals make 'aldag'.

He also sings that he had a crush on his Afrikaans teacher before incorrectly saying in the language:

"Sy naam was Mevrou du Plessis (His name was Mrs du Plessis)."

Keith mistakenly used the Afrikaans pronoun 'sy,' which, in this context, refers to a man, while using the title 'Mevrou,' which relates to a woman.

The man also explained in his song that it was through SABC 2's previous hit soapie 7de Laan that he was able to learn the language.

Watch the comical video below:

Man's Afrikaans song has people laughing

Keith's video became a viral sensation on the popular app, reaching nearly half a million views at the time of publishing. Many people commented on how his broken Afrikaans had them bursting with laughter.

@babykirk__ believed the song was a hit and said:

"This is going platinum."

@therealandre1014 shared a similar experience to the lyrics in the comments:

"I had a crush on my English teacher, so I tried to be really good at it just for her. Love the song."

@charlitaglover76 laughed and commented:

"I love this. Why are we South Africans so creative?"

@generationx365, who enjoyed the snippet, wrote:

"We need more multi-linguistic tracks like this. We can truly unite through music. Please keep making more."

Black students in taxi jam to Afrikaans song

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a group of men sitting in a taxi going to WITS who showed themselves dancing and singing along to an Afrikaans track.

The cameraperson who sat in front swung their camera to the men at the back who jammed to the song Funky by Biggy featuring Jack Parow, Loufi and beatsbyhand on full blast.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News