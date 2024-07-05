“Mevrou du Plessis”: Man Writes Comical Song in Broken Afrikaans About Teacher
- A teacher named Mevrou du Plessis received a special shout-out from a man who had a crush on her
- The musical comedian said in his lyrics that he learned Afrikaans by watching a popular soapie on a TV channel
- The viral video had many members of the online community howling with laughter in the comment section
A man flexed his creative side and wrote a hilarious song in broken Afrikaans about a woman known as Mevrou du Plessis.
Musical comedian Keith Juluka is known for his comical tracks on social media, and another has been released. This time, he had his Afrikaans teacher in mind.
Taking to his TikTok account (@keith_juluka), the funnyman told app users that he had released the song's remix named after the educator. The musician shared a snippet of his verse with lyrics briefly explaining the sounds different animals make 'aldag'.
He also sings that he had a crush on his Afrikaans teacher before incorrectly saying in the language:
"Sy naam was Mevrou du Plessis (His name was Mrs du Plessis)."
Keith mistakenly used the Afrikaans pronoun 'sy,' which, in this context, refers to a man, while using the title 'Mevrou,' which relates to a woman.
The man also explained in his song that it was through SABC 2's previous hit soapie 7de Laan that he was able to learn the language.
Watch the comical video below:
Man's Afrikaans song has people laughing
Keith's video became a viral sensation on the popular app, reaching nearly half a million views at the time of publishing. Many people commented on how his broken Afrikaans had them bursting with laughter.
@babykirk__ believed the song was a hit and said:
"This is going platinum."
@therealandre1014 shared a similar experience to the lyrics in the comments:
"I had a crush on my English teacher, so I tried to be really good at it just for her. Love the song."
@charlitaglover76 laughed and commented:
"I love this. Why are we South Africans so creative?"
@generationx365, who enjoyed the snippet, wrote:
"We need more multi-linguistic tracks like this. We can truly unite through music. Please keep making more."
