“Go Collect the Girl You Gave Him”: TikTok Trend Shows Switch From Girly to Tomboy After Mjolo
- A TikToker shared a viral video showcasing her transformation from a feminine girlie-girl to a tomboy after dating her boyfriend, sparking amused reactions
- The trend, "the girl I gave him to the girl he turned me into," humorously captures changes in style or demeanour during relationships
- Social media users were entertained by her complete shift, with many joking about the dramatic difference
In a playful and popular TikTok trend, a hun recently shared a humorous video showcasing her dramatic transformation after dating her boyfriend.
The trend, "the girl I gave him to the girl he turned me into," encourages participants to post before-and-after videos highlighting how their style or demeanour has changed during their relationship.
A complete transformation
In her video, @giftty281 reveals her "girliest era," during which she embraces a feminine, girlie-girl style.
The transformation then takes a surprising turn, showing her now sporting a more tomboyish look—dressing in boyish clothing and even riding a bicycle, a clear contrast to her earlier self.
The video quickly caught the attention of TikTok users, sparking a flood of amused reactions and comments:
Peeps were more than amused
The TikTok trend has resonated with many, as it humorously captures the subtle (and sometimes not-so-subtle) changes that can happen in a relationship.
@giftty281's video is a prime example of how social media trends allow people to share relatable experiences with a comedic twist, creating moments of connection and laughter across the internet.
@Abulele Mhlana couldn't hold back their laughter, exclaiming:
"Hayi uthini manje😂😂😂😂" [Haai what are you saying now.]
@Blessing N from South Africa humorously lamented:
"Sengehlulekile 😭😭" [I'm defeated.]
@Claudy Tlotlo expressed disbelief at the transformation:
"Eh Bafana??😭" [Eh boys.]
Another user, @nosisa .🧚🏽♀️🤍, added:
"😭😭😭😭waku changisa igender😭😭😭" [He made you change your gender.]
@Anderson found the video amusing:
"The girl I gave him, the man he turned me to, you're handsome 💜"
@Aisha Emerson admitted she was caught off guard, writing:
"I wasn’t expecting that 🤣🤣🤣🤣 not demure."
@SlyEse jokingly suggested:
"Abeg, go collect the girl you gave him🤧"
@Juana added a lighthearted touch, commenting:
"Someone said Jesus Christ of Ghana😂😂😂"
Finally, @zaiana B joked about the transformation being so complete that:
"Them done carry you join brotherhood 😁"
