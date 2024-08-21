A TikToker shared a viral video showcasing her transformation from a feminine girlie-girl to a tomboy after dating her boyfriend, sparking amused reactions

The trend, "the girl I gave him to the girl he turned me into," humorously captures changes in style or demeanour during relationships

Social media users were entertained by her complete shift, with many joking about the dramatic difference

After dating her boyfriend, a lady humorously documented her transformation from a girly girl to a tomboy. Images: @giftty281.

In a playful and popular TikTok trend, a hun recently shared a humorous video showcasing her dramatic transformation after dating her boyfriend.

The trend, "the girl I gave him to the girl he turned me into," encourages participants to post before-and-after videos highlighting how their style or demeanour has changed during their relationship.

A complete transformation

In her video, @giftty281 reveals her "girliest era," during which she embraces a feminine, girlie-girl style.

The transformation then takes a surprising turn, showing her now sporting a more tomboyish look—dressing in boyish clothing and even riding a bicycle, a clear contrast to her earlier self.

The video quickly caught the attention of TikTok users, sparking a flood of amused reactions and comments:

Peeps were more than amused

The TikTok trend has resonated with many, as it humorously captures the subtle (and sometimes not-so-subtle) changes that can happen in a relationship.

@giftty281's video is a prime example of how social media trends allow people to share relatable experiences with a comedic twist, creating moments of connection and laughter across the internet.

@Abulele Mhlana couldn't hold back their laughter, exclaiming:

"Hayi uthini manje😂😂😂😂" [Haai what are you saying now.]

@Blessing N from South Africa humorously lamented:

"Sengehlulekile 😭😭" [I'm defeated.]

@Claudy Tlotlo expressed disbelief at the transformation:

"Eh Bafana??😭" [Eh boys.]

Another user, @nosisa .🧚🏽‍♀️🤍, added:

"😭😭😭😭waku changisa igender😭😭😭" [He made you change your gender.]

@Anderson found the video amusing:

"The girl I gave him, the man he turned me to, you're handsome 💜"

@Aisha Emerson admitted she was caught off guard, writing:

"I wasn’t expecting that 🤣🤣🤣🤣 not demure."

@SlyEse jokingly suggested:

"Abeg, go collect the girl you gave him🤧"

@Juana added a lighthearted touch, commenting:

"Someone said Jesus Christ of Ghana😂😂😂"

Finally, @zaiana B joked about the transformation being so complete that:

"Them done carry you join brotherhood 😁"

