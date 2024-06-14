Busiswa Trends After Old Picture of Her Before Losing Weight Resurfaces: “She Was Better Big”
- South African singer and songwriter Busiswa trended once again on social media regarding her body
- A Twitter (X) user resurfaced Busiswa's old picture before she lost weight and compared it to the one after she lost some weight
- The pictures sparked a debate among netizens regarding which version of her they prefer the most
DJ Kaygee The Vibe's baby mama Busiswa trends once again on social media regarding her weight.
Old picture of Busiswa before losing weight trends on X
The Lahla hitmaker has made headlines once again on Twitter (X) after she announced her comeback to the Gqom music scene.
Recently, Busiswa's old picture of herself before she lost weight resurfaced online after a Twitter (X) user @Am_Blujay posted it along with a recent photo of her looking slim and stunning and captioned them:
"Busiswa's transformation is unmatched."
See the post below:
Busiswa gets body-shamed by netizens even after losing weight
Shortly after the social media user posted the picture, many netizens debated which Busiswa they preferred. See some of the comments below:
@ProudMaserocka wrote:
"Honestly i prefer the old Busiswa."
@TheGeopol commented:
"I guess the head can’t lose weight."
@Mohaleh_ responded:
"She was better big."
@KingTera8 replied:
"The old Busiswa is still fire compared to the bones transformation on the right."
@Black_Mathanda mentioned:
"Weight loss should come with head appropriation.... Ngeke phela."
@ngwanamitre tweeted:
"Why should anyone worry enough to become skinnier or slender at the cost of their happiness. who knows anyone's clock? Alot of slender or fit people have died younger."
@s_eyethu said:
"I still love the old Busiswe."
