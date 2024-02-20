Busiswa is said to have taken her baby daddy to maintenance court

This after the father of her son, Kaygee The Vibe, allegedly failed to take care of him on multiple occasions

Mzansi was divided on the matter, where some netizens took Busiswa's side while others supported Kaygee

Busiswa is said to be dragging her baby daddy, Kaygee the Vibe, to maintenance court for failing to take care of their son. Images: busiswaah, kaygee_thevibe

Busiswa has allegedly dragged the father of her child, DJ Kaygee The Vibe, to maintenance court for failing to take care of their son. The DJ is said to have not been consistent with child maintenance, and Busiswa allegedly wants to make him take responsibility.

Busiswa reportedly drags baby daddy to court

Ngoku hitmaker, Busiswa Gqulu is said to be sick and tired of her baby daddy's alleged deadbeat ways and plans to take him to court. This after DJ Kaygee The Vibe had reportedly failed to support his six-year-old son with the singer.

According to ZiMoja, the couple hasn't been on good terms since they separated, with Kaygee, real name Katlego Mlangeni, neglecting his responsibilities as a father.

You'll remember in 2019 when the former lovers trended after Busiswa's friend/ producer, Themba Kubheka, accused Kaygee of assault. The DJ had reportedly found the pair in bed together and beat man black and blue.

Twitter (X) user ChrisExcel102 shared a photo of Kubheka's battered face - the internet never forgets!

Mzansi weighs in on Busiswa's predicament

Netizens rallied in support of Busiswa, saying the Eazy hitmaker had every right to drag her baby daddy to court.

eddyummy said:

"The child didn't cheat on him, he needs to be a responsible dad."

ms_tourist supported Busiswa:·

"Good for her! Deadbeats should be dragged to court."

Sweetdream68856 was mortified:

"Men are just embarrassing!"

Meanwhile, some netizens took Kaygee's side, claiming that he was a victim of cheating and that Busiswa needed to learn her lesson.

Previously, Mzansi men were up in arms after discovering how much Black Coffee allegedly pays for child maintenance.

Ladybee0000 asked:

"Why isn't the child staying with the father to avoid all this maintenance stuff?"

Bestow_SA wrote:

"Dj Kaygee must also request DNA tests, most men are suffering over things they don’t know."

PhumiNkuna said:

"I feel sorry for Kaygee."

Source: Briefly News