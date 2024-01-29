A heartwarming video on TikTok shows a teacher's selfless act of covering learners' school books

The footage grabbed South Africans' attention and they raved about the woman's thoughtful deed

Many people who believe teaching is a calling are commending her for choosing the noble profession

A compassionate teacher covered her learners' school books. Image: @ontshiametse58

Source: TikTok

A kind-hearted teacher has won people over because of her thoughtful back-to-school gesture.

Lesson in generosity

In a video posted on TikTok by @ontshiametse58, the teacher covers her learners' school books. It seems she took the initiative to help those learners whose parents are struggling to afford book covers.

She is actively helping underprivileged kids instead of making them feel less than their peers.

Chose right profession

Many TikTokkers believe that this woman has chosen the right profession. Her compassion and dedication to ensuring every learner is treated equally is worth celebrating.

Watch the video below:

Overflowing love and support

The clip quickly became a hit on the platform, amassing thousands of views. The comments section is flooded with South Africans showing love and appreciation for the teacher's compassion.

@Pinkybae said:

"I did the same. ♥️ We are here to correct what our teachers used to do to us."

@esihle.18 shared:

"I can still feel the 72 page book hit my face when I was in Grade 4 sana."

@lerato_az wrote:

"Many are called but few are choosen.❤️ You're the chosen. "

@Nthabiseng08 commented:

"You definitely knew what you were doing when you took that path, a teacher by heart.❤️"

@ratiimolatjane6 posted:

"Wishing every great thing upon you. ❤️ I know what it’s like to have your book thrown at you for not being covered. It’s embarrassing and hurtful."

@kgabo_states commented:

"Healing our childhood trauma caused by our not so understanding teachers. Thank you."

@melanin_millennial added:

"I used to do this in my previous school, what hurt me the most was, the was a box in staff room full of covers."

@kgomotsosithole141 said:

"I love the new generation of teachers. Our babies' futures are in safe hands."

