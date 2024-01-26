A group of gorgeous women gave friendship goals, showing off their luxurious cars

The ladies are changing the game, giving a narrative that women can also make boss moves

The online community reacted with pride, many applauded the gentlewoman for their work

A group of women showed off their luxurious cars. Images: @ladyqt07

Source: TikTok

Nothing looks good like success. It is even much cuter when we see it on women who have been put on the back for the longest time when it comes to working for their own financial independence.

@ladyqt07 shared an inspiring TikTok video of her and her girls. In the video, the women are seen standing in front of their cars, looking beautiful. The cars range from BMW to Mini Cooper.

They get in the vehicles and start driving. The TikTokker gave credit to God.

"Me and my girls ❤️Lord we give you all the Glory"

These women gave friendship goals that many desired. They are like-minded and focus their energy on obtaining success and changing the sphere of how women are perceived to be only good housewives. They are changing the game, showing that women can also be bosses.

Women show off luxurious cars

Watch the motivating TikTok clip below:

TikTokkers applaud the women

The video garnered over 28k likes, with many online users highly impressed by the women.

@lallyluv said:

"Can I join the sisterhood, I love you guys❤glory to God."

@SEMAKALENG commented:

"Ladies mantombazana u guys rock That is what we call friendship motivating each other well done."

@dieketsengmaidi said:

"Yes My ladies. I love it when women orratherfriends inspire each other and other ladies. Congratulations gorgeous ladies❤️"

@Lerato_rethabile wrote:

"This is beautiful ❤️"

@Nessa_ shared:

"It brings joy to my heart when I see ladies winning , I connect to that I'm next."

@PENELOPE TNK23 said:

"One day "

