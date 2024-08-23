A man shared a video celebrating his wife’s habit of paying her bills, sparking widespread admiration and discussion on social media

Many praised her independence, with humorous and respectful comments highlighting the significance of self-reliance

The post resonated deeply with users, emphasising the power of financial independence

In a heartwarming tribute to the remarkable woman, a man shared a video highlighting his wife’s consistent habit of paying her bills.

The post captioned “Happy Women’s Day to the mother of my children” has sparked a wave of discussion and admiration on social media.

Woman handles her business

The video shows the wife managing her expenses, an act that resonated deeply with many:

The post has garnered a range of responses from users on TikTok, reflecting both humour and respect for the woman’s independence.

Mzansi shares opinions on woman's independence

@mamvelase humorously indicated that the playful display might be exaggerated:

"Siyawabona thina amanga🤣🤣🤣” [We can see the lies.]

Similarly, @sanelisiwendebel2 highlighted that she pays for her meals without hesitation:

“Uyambona nje ukuthi udla imali yakhe udla akasabi lutho🤣” [You can just see the she's eating her money, she's eating without fear.]

On the other hand, Prisca MaMsomi shared her own experience, saying:

“Ima wooo udle R1000 eyedwa🤣🤣🤣nami I always do that ngithathe ekhaya imali ku Hlengwa ngikhokhe esitolo." [Whooah she ate a whole R1000 alone? I always do that, take money from my husband at home and pay at the store.]

@Munchy_Thulz commented on the unique feeling of paying for one's food, stating:

“Yo believe me paying your bill and eating the food you paid for hits different 😂😂😅the taste is triple hle.”

Meanwhile, @Fifi12 praised the woman’s independence, reflecting the general appreciation for the display of self-reliance:

“That's one powerful woman, independent ☺️”

