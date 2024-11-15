A group of Methodist churchgoers stood on the road in full uniform and fought each other

South African police services arrived with multiple vehicles on the scene to halt it

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing how disappointed they are

A group of churchgoers got into a fight in public. Images: @Tracey Bolland/ Getty Images, @officialqueennandi/ TikTok

A video of methodist churchgoers fighting has made rounds on social media, leaving the internet stunned.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @officialqueennandi, a group of churchgoers in their full uniforms can be seen standing on the street. A fight broke out between them, luckily there were some people who tried to break the brawl.

The methodist churchgoers exchanged some colourful words. It was not clear what the fight was about but South African Police Services were called later on. The video captured the police vans standing in line on the road where the brawl took place.

Methodist churchgoers fight in full uniform

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens disappointed in methodist churchgoers

The video gained over 200k views, with many online users expressing their disappointment. See the comments below:

@lulamile was not happy:

"I never expected to see such a thing ku methodist ndidanile." (I'm disappointed)

@nthabsnjunju wrote:

"Someone pls show this to brother Enigma 😂😂😂😂."

@DiWeLeLe commented:

"I drama kule sonto nkosi yami😂😂it deserves a slot on moja love😂." (The drama in this church. They deserve a spot on Moja Love)

@thukzin could not believe:

"😯😯😯😯Ooh my goodness."

@Master said:

"That's why I don't go to church."

@nomakhwezitinta shared:

"Like any other gatherings guys this is the Church that raised me I'm for ever thankful to woman's manyano who made sure that our pantry and fridge was always full I'm forever thankful to everyone."

