Drama as Fight Breaks out In Church on Boxing Day While Pastor Is Preaching

A church service by Bishop Kevin Adams was interrupted after a fight broke out among the congregation

A man wearing white approached a youth pastor seated at the front row and started throwing jabs, to which the pastor responded in kind

Adams later said that the man who had attacked the pastor had relapsed after leaving rehab

There was drama at a church after two members of the congregation decided to get physical while the preacher hammered the gospel.

During a sermon, a fight broke out at the Olivet Baptist Church in Tennessee. Photo: Olivet Baptist Church.

Fight breaks out

TMZ reports that the fight happened at the Olivet Baptist Church in Tennessee on Sunday, December 26.

Footage of the melee depicted one man coming up to another man sitting on the front row and started swinging.

The seated guy stood up, and they started trading blows as they moved out of the camera's view.

The preacher unsuccessfully tried bringing back normalcy, as the two did not heed his calls.

"Stop it, Marcus. Marcus, come on," Bishop Kevin Adams could be heard saying.

Man calmed down

The preacher later said that the man in the white t-shirt had just returned from rehab before attacking a youth pastor seated at the front.

Adams further insinuated that the man might have relapsed, as he had no idea where he was.

Adams also said that they managed to calm the man down before he broke into tears and decided to go back to rehab.

