A suicide bomb attack has left 6 people dead and at least 14 others injured in Beni City, DRC

The attacker tried to gain entrance to a busy local restaurant but was blocked by patrons at the front door, where he detonated the bomb

Officials believe the Allied Democratic Forces are behind the horrific Christmas attack

A suicide bomb attack at a crowded restaurant in Beni City in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo has left 6 people dead. The attacker is responsible for his own death and that of five other victims, two of which are believed to be children.

The attacker made his way to the entrance of the In Box restaurant where patrons prevented him from coming inside. There, he detonated the explosive device leaving a further 14 people injured, Aljazeera reports.

One news agency said its reporters saw the remains of 3 bodies at the site of the explosion. Table, chairs, bottles and shattered windows were also scattered across the blast site.

While no group has yet taken responsibility for the deadly blast, officials believe the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militia, an armed group associated with ISIS, is behind the attacks News 24 reports.

