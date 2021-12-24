The United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas message expected to be a touching on this year as it will be the first without the late Prince Philip

The Buckingham Palace released a phot of the queen a day before the broadcast of the message at Windsor Castle

Other media reports confirmed that a special thanksgiving service would be held in honour of Prince Philip in spring

Following Prince Philip’s unfortunate death this year, Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas message is expected to be a personal and emotional one as this will be her first Christmas without him since they married.

It's expected that she will deliver a tribute to her late husband and best friend and followers of the Royal Family are keen to hear what she has to say.

The UK's Queen Elizabeth is expected to pay tribute to her late husband Prince Philip. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Independent UK reported that a photograph released by Buckingham Palace ahead of her televised address to the nation shows the Queen sitting behind a desk in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, accompanied by a single, framed picture of the Queen and her late husband.

The Daily Mail confirmed that Buckingham Palace also announced that a service of thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh will take place at Westminster Abbey in the spring.

“Sources said they 'fully expected' Harry and Meghan to be invited to the service, alongside the rest of the Royal Family. Many see it as a good way to 'break the ice' between the couple and their estranged relatives following their acrimonious departure from the UK and royal life,” The Daily Mail said.

This emerged after as the Sussexes released the first photo of their baby daughter Lilibet.

