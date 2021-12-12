Severe Tornadoes Tear Through the US, at Least 70 Confirmed Dead in Kentucky

Dozens of storms have torn through at least six Southern and the Mid-West States across the US on Saturday

So far 80 people have been confirmed dead with many of the casualties taking place in Kentucky

A candle factory and an Amazon warehouse were badly hit as many workers spent Friday night shift packaging Christmas orders

US President Joe Biden has described the dozens of tornadoes that tore through at least six US states on Saturday as "one of the largest" storm outbreaks in American history.

Source: Getty Images

The devastating storms, which happened literally overnight, have left at least 80 people dead and displaced thousands more. The state of Kentucky has been the most severely affected with at least 70 locals confirmed dead.

News 24 reports that many of the deceased have been identified as workers at a candle factory, while at least six died in an Amazon warehouse where they were on the Friday night shift packaging orders ahead of Christmas.

The severe storms apparently crumbled metal like paper, bashed concrete buildings to pieces and even threw a heavy train off its track.

Rescue efforts are still underway in Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee, The Guardian reports.

