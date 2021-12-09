Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have welcomed their second child making the prime minister a father for the seventh time

The Prime Minister now has two children with Carrie and four children with his second wife Marina and one child with art consultant Helen Macintyre

The prime minister will not take two weeks of paternity but he will spend more time with his new family

United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his third wife Carrie Johnson have announced the birth of their daughter, on Thursday, 9 December.

The couple announced they were expecting at the end of July, as Carrie described her own 'heartbreak' following a miscarriage in early 2021. Photo

Carrie gave birth to the baby girl, who is their second child since Boris became prime minister, at a London hospital and Boris was there throughout.

The BBC reported a spokeswoman for the couple confirmed both the new mom and newborn were doing very well and thanked the National Health Service (NHS) team for their care and support.

"The Prime Minister and Mrs Johnson are delighted to announce the birth of a healthy baby girl at a London hospital earlier today," the spokeswoman said in a statement.

"Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support,' she added.

Borris and his wife walk into hospital

The couple walked into a central London NHS hospital at 7:40am - around two hours after police officers turned up to secure the site ahead of Carrie's arrival, MailOnline reported.

A masked 33-year-old Carrie was accompanied into a side entrance by a bodyguard carrying an overnight bag.

Her husband, 57, wearing a mask and a trademark woolly hat, was flanked by two policemen as he followed her in carrying a suitcase and what appeared to be a Bluetooth speaker.

The couple, who married in May this year, also has a son, Wilfred, who was born in April 2020.

Announcing miscarriage

The prime minister's wife had announced the news of the pregnancy on Instagram in July 2021, also revealing that she had suffered a miscarriage some months earlier.

Carrie said she was hoping for a "rainbow baby" in her post and said:

"I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I've also felt like a bag of nerves."

The couple's wedding took place at Westminster Cathedral earlier this year - making the UK prime minister the first one to marry while in office for nearly 200 years. It was Borris' third marriage, with the prime minister having previously been married to Marina Wheeler with whom he had four children.

He did not have any children with his first wife Allegra Mostyn-Owen.

