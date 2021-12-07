A two-decade old abduction case was reopened and solved thanks to Facebook and the curiosity of a teenager

Reports state that a teenage boy discovered a woman who resembled his mother on the social networking application and informed his grandmother and then mother

The mother rushed to the police station to reopen the abduction case and the woman from Facebook was located and DNA tested

A mother whose child was abducted two decades ago will finally be reunited, thanks to her teenage son. This comes after the son found a person on Facebook who looked similar to his mother.

After a lady appeared as a 'person you might know' on the popular social networking app, the teenager rushed to his grandmother to show her the picture of the lady who resembled his mother. In shock, the grandmother told the teenager to show his mother the profile and so a 20-year-old abduction case was reopened.

The mother informed her teenage son of the child she had when she was just 16 years old. They rushed off to the same police station she opened the case years ago to reopen the file. Police managed to track the lady from Facebook.

A teenager unknowingly helped his family locate his sister who had been missing for the past 20 years. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images and Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

According to TimesLIVE, the lady from Facebook was taken for DNA testing and it was found that she was the missing child that the mother had given birth to in 2001 at Ermelo Provincial Hospital.

The publication revealed that the mother was on the way home with her newborn baby in 2001 with the company of the newborn's aunty. The mother started feeling pain and dizziness while the aunt was visiting a shop.

An unknown woman offered to hold the baby during this time. Time passed and the woman took the baby towards the direction of the aunty, promising to return - which she never did. That was the last time the baby was seen by her family, according to SowetanLIVE.

Updates from police on the 20-year-old woman from Facebook revealed that she is safe and is undergoing psychological support before being reunited with her biological family. The case involving the female suspect accused of the abduction has been postponed to 18 January 2022 and she was granted R1 000 bail.

Facebook users share mixed responses to the case

Molibeli Lebeuana Mokoena said:

"Something good came out of social media."

Motshidisi Mogomotsi shared:

"Yhoo 20 years thanks to social media."

Mmanoko Taueatsoala wrote:

"Now the 20-year-old needs to start a life with a family that is new and pretend as if she feels nothing to the abductor."

Thami Hlathi Imath responded with:

"R1k bail, gone with the wind I guess. She’ll never be found."

Tshilidzi Tshawe commented:

"What a beautiful happy ending for the mother."

Rashid Ahmed added:

"We should have a cold case movement on social media."

