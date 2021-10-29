The recent abduction of the four siblings from Polokwane has shown the light on multiple kidnappings for ransom in South Africa

These kidnappings are happening in different provinces and are usually carried out by organised criminals

Anti-crime activist, Yusuf Abramjee believes that these criminals are being assisted by corrupt cops

JOHANNESBURG - The recent kidnappings of four brothers from Polokwane, while they were heading to school last week, has more than shocked South Africans.

The Moti brothers were taken by at least seven men who were armed and have not been heard from since. Their families, friends and the police continue their search for the brothers, however, as it stands there seems to be little new information.

Anti-crime activist, Yusuf Abramjee says the recent kidnappings are similar to other kidnappings that have been taking place in South Africa for quite some time.

Speaking in an interview with eNCA, Abramjee says there is a dramatic increase in kidnappings not only in Gauteng but in other provinces such as KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape and most recently Limpopo, where the Moti brothers were taken.

Anti-crime activist wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to step in

Speaking on the kidnappings, Abramjee highlighted that many of the people that were kidnapped were taken at gunpoint. A few of those kidnapped have been set free, however, many of them are still missing like the Moti brothers.

Abramjee says the rate at which the kidnappings are occurring require President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene.

"The time has now come for President Cyril Ramaphosa to personally intervene and make sure that law enforcement agencies bring an end because the situation is very worrying," says Abramjee.

Kidnappers have a specific kind of target

Abramjee says they are two groupings of kidnappers. The one group is highly organised, with heavy firepower and are now targeting what he calls softer targets like children.

He says they often demand ransom money and often catch people by surprise. They often want the ransom money paid into foreign bank accounts, including bank accounts in Dubai.

Speaking to Briefly News about the Moti brothers whom he classifies as soft targets, Abramjee says that the kidnapping of the brothers was shocking.

It’s worrying when soft targets are taken. The kidnapping of the Moti siblings has shocked people around the world," says Abramjee.

The second group of kidnappers are opportunists and are usually small groups that are looking to make quick money. These people are mainly copycat gangs.

Law enforcement could be involved

Abrambjee says there is a lack of intelligence in South Africa to deal with these kidnappings. He also believes that some law enforcement officials might be aiding these criminals.

He says that is part of the reason the police are having a difficult time putting an end to these syndicates.

