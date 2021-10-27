The murder of Given Mnguni who is said to be the leader of a gang called Boko Haram was widely celebrated by Mamelodi residents

The Boko Haram gang is said to have been terrorizing residents and business owners by soliciting protection money

While community members celebrated his death many are concerned about what will transpire next

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

TSHWANE - The death of an alleged gang leader of the Boko Haram in Mamelodi has not necessarily left residents feeling at ease.

The community says they have been subjected to violence for years and the police have not done their part to protect them from gang members.

Mamelodi Residents say they would hear gunshots every day. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Given Mnuguni, the suspected leader of Boko Haram was killed by a vigilante dubbed 'John Wick'. The incident took place on the N4 highway close to the Diamond Hill Toll Plaza in Pretoria on Tuesday.

SAPS Brigadier Brenda Muridili says the victim was driving in a black VW Polo with his girlfriend when he was shot. He then lost control of the car and subsequently crashed, according to News24.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A witness on the scene stated that the car was shot at by the occupants of Mercedes-Benz.

Mamelodi Police are fear the Boko Haram gang

Apson Makaung, Mamelodi community leader told TimesLIVE that the situation in the township is no different to what is happening in the Cape Flats or in KwaZulu-Natal.

Makaung says the gang activity in the area goes unchecked because the police are afraid of the Boko Haram gang. He says gang members have shown that they are not afraid to kill police officers.

He says the gang has been hijacking buildings and municipal projects in Mamelodi since 2014.

Another resident says she would hear gunshots on a daily basis when she used to live close to where the gang operated

Mamelodi residents celebrate the death of gang leader

Reports state that residents from some parts of Mamelodi were in a jovial mood following the death of the Boko Haram kingpin.

Some residents are said to have blown their vuvuzelas in celebrations while others held braais.

The Boko Haram gang is known for harassing residents and extorting money from local businesses, asking businesses to pay upwards of R300 for 'protection'.

TimesLIVE reports that at least 10 people had been recently killed in Mamelodi because of gang wars and residents have called on the police to step in and bring order to the community, despite the gang leader being killed.

Eddie Mnguni, a Mamelodi community police forum member says residents are feeling both happy and anxious following the death of the kingpin.

“The community is anxious. The feelings are somewhere between happiness and fear," says Mnguni.

Mguni explains that people who are directly affected by the gang have been in a happy mood but they are people who are still wondering what will happen next now that the gang leader has been killed.

John Wick: Mamelodi vigilante lauded for taking out gang members

Briefly News previously reported that an unidentified gunman who has been dubbed 'John Wick' has reportedly ended the lives of numerous gang members over the last few weeks in Mamelodi.

The alleged murder of a Boko Haram gang member resulted in 'John Wick' dominating the top trend spot on Twitter.

Police confirmed that authorities arrived at the scene of the shooting on the N4 highway on Tuesday afternoon where they found a dead man and another injured individual.

Source: Briefly.co.za