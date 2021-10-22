The police have not yet received a ransom call for the four Moti brothers who were abducted in Polokwane on Wednesday

Curro Heuwelkruin Independent School learners held a prayer session for the safe return of the four brothers

Julius Malema, Commander in Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters has called on his supporters to join the search for the Moti brothers

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

POLOKWANE - The South African Police Services in Limpopo says they have not yet received a request for ransom for the lives of the four Moti siblings who were kidnapped on Wednesday at gunpoint. The brothers have now been missing for three days.

Reports state that the brothers, Zia, Alaan, Zayyad, and Zidan are aged between 6 and 15. They were picked by their driver who is aged 59 from their home in Nivirana in Polokwane and the brothers were heading to school when they were taken.

The four Moti brothers who were kidnapped in Polokwane have been missing for three days now. Image: IOL & ECR

Source: UGC

According to News24, two automobiles surrounded the car in which the brothers were riding, and armed men pushed them out. The driver of the brothers was not taken.

The Moti family legal representative suspects that the boys were taken for ransom purposes.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Moti brothers schoolmates hold prayers for their safe return

School children at Curro Heuwelkruin Independent School held a prayer session with the Moti brothers mother and father Nazim and Shakira Moti following their kidnapping.

They knelt down and prayed that they returned home safely, according to TimesLIVE.

The EFF joins the hunt for the Moti brothers

Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters called on his supporters to join the hunt to fight to find the Moti brothers on his Twitter account.

South Africans continue to pray for the safe return of the Moti brothers. Here's what they had to say:

@ramosweu786 said:

"I am not suggesting that a kidnapping of 1 child is bearable on the parents ne but all 4‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ that #MotiBrothers kidnapping is sad maaan"

@Zamie8909 said:

"In a caring country, everything would've stopped until these boys are found and unharmed. A caring government would've closed ins and outs of this country searching everything and everywhere..may God protect them and bring them all back same #MotiBrothers"

@CynthiaZandile1 said:

"God know that you are a MIRACLE WORKING GOD. I pray that they soon return back to their parents safe and healthy. #MotiBrothers"

@zee_tore said:

"Who are the parents? Are they still together? What kind of businesses are they in?..Associates? Financially where are they? The driver....who is he??.... THIS IS NOT RANDOM, someone very close is involved. The police must start there.... #motibrothers"

@RaeesaK said:

"I can’t stop thinking about whether the #MotiBrothers are okay are they injured/hurt? Have they been fed? Are they warm? Is the little one okay Lord please return them safely "

@Cheetahplains said:

"#MotiBrothers kidnapping story should be all over the news instead of Jacob "butternut head" Zuma & his annoying child. The man is a failure and serves no purpose anymore for South African people. The media continues to fail society by being obsessed with that old man. Shame!"

4 Brothers violently kidnapped in Polokwane, Mzansi turns to God for Moti sons' safe return

Briefly News previously reported that Nazim and Shakira Moti from Limpopo are going through every parent's worst nightmare. Their four sons, Zia (15), Alaan (13), Zayyad (11) and Zidan (6), were kidnapped on Wednesday, 20 October in Polokwane.

The incident took place while their driver was transporting them to school. According to an article published by IOL, it is understood that there were seven kidnappers in two cars who adducted the boys at the Tzaneen bypass.

The driver was left at the scene and the vehicle they travelling in was hijacked and was later found abandoned - it was a silver BMW.

Source: Briefly.co.za