The ex-Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi will be spending an additional four days in jail since his bail hearing is set to continue next week

Msibi was arrested with two other people for being responsible for the deaths of two people and trying to kill another

Msibi's attorney petitioned the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court to hand down judgement on bail hearing on Friday but the judge decided otherwise

MBOMBELA - Mandla Msibi, who is the former MEC of Agriculture will have to spend more time in jail as his bail hearing will only resume on Tuesday.

Msibi is currently facing charges of murder and attempted murder after being involved in a gunfire incident that claimed the lives of two people and left one person injured approximately three months ago.

Ex Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi's will spend four days in jail. Image: GCIS/Flickr

Source: UGC

The shooting incident took place at an infamous chisanyama spot called Coyotes Chisa Nyama in Nelspruit, according to a report by SowetanLIVE.

Msibi had been appearing at the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court with his two accused who are petitioning the court to grant them bail.

The court decided to adjourn court and resume the trial next week, despite Msibi's legal representative asking the court to deliver the ruling on Friday, 15 October.

According to News24, the investigating officer in charge of the case had asked the court to grant bail to the men who stand accused. He argued that releasing the men out on bail will lead to the eruption of violence in the Mpumalanga province.

Briefly News took a look at what South Africans had to say about the former MEC being denied bail. Here's what they say:

@lethabosemakane said:

"Any update on Mandla Msibi's bail application? A faction of ANC members and loyal supporters of the murder-accused have vowed to withhold their votes for the governing party should Msibi be denied bail."

@Musa_Sikhosi said:

"The defense Advocate Jordan, is systematically building argument to say there's no substantial evidence that place accuse no 3 (MEC) & Accused no 5 (ward 45 Councillor) in the alleged crime scene. #MandlaMsibi"

@KhumbuMazibuko said:

"The Mpumalanga MEC Bail hearing is being compromised by the poor interpreter, the interpretation is very poor ithe interpreter ommits certain words and fails to translate clearly from English to IsiSwati and vice versa #eNCA #MandlaMsibi"

@Impunity2009 said:

"Yes. The big dog in Nelspruit. I still cannot believe that he spent the night in prison. I guess it's true when they say every dog has it's day.."

Mandla Msibi's bail hearing adjourned early due to bomb scare

Briefly News previously reported that during the bail hearing of former Mpumalanga MEC Mandla Msibi's bail hearing on Wednesday, 13 October, the courthouse had to be evacuated because of a suspected bomb threat.

According to eNCA, Msibi was recently axed as the Agriculture MEC in Mpumalanga following the allegations of murder being brought against him.

Due to the bomb scare, the court had to be adjourned, according to SABC News. There is no news of when proceedings will continue. A large crowd of Msibi's supporters who are members of the African National Congress were gathered outside the courthouse during his bail hearing.

Source: Briefly.co.za