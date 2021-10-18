South Africans were quick to react to Advocate Dali Mpofu SC making the decision to stand for the military veterans accused of kidnapping

Many people stated that military veterans can forget about their freedom because Mpofu is going to lose their case

The 56 former combatants appeared at a court near the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Services in Pretoria

TSHWANE - Some of the accused members of the Liberation Struggle War Veterans are being represented by the well-known Advocate Dali Mpofu SC.

The accused war veterans appeared at the courthouse at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Services on Monday for their bail hearing following their arrest on Thursday night for holding ministers and a deputy minister against their will at St George's Hotel in Pretoria.

According to News24, the other military veterans will be represented by four other law firms. It is not clear which military veterans Mpofu is representing as members of the LSWV compromises of Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans' Association members, ex-PAC's Azanian People's Liberation Army and Azapo's Azanian National Liberation Army.

Military veterans maintain they held no one hostage

The LSWV says the charges against the military veterans are unfair. Mdu Xhi, a member of the LSWV in KwaZulu-Natal, told eNCA the reason the charges are unfair is that the organisation has been engaging with government officials since last year.

He says members of the organisation were surprised that they were called to a meeting the engage with Deputy President David Mabuza but were instead met with the newly-appointed ministers, Defence Minister Thandi Modise and Mondli Gungubele, Minister in the Presidency.

Xhi says the ministers could have not been held against their will since the ministers told the public that they were singing and dancing with military veterans.

Mzanzi reacts to Dali Mpofu representing military vets

South Africans on social media found it laughable that Mpofu is representing the accused veterans. Some people alluded that he would lose their case.

Here are some of their comments:

@galbertyn said:

"They are doomed!"

@epidiologist said:

"The veterans were complaining that they don't have money but they can afford Advocate Ben 10."

@nhlalisuthi0206 said:

"It seems lawyers are in short supply in SA. This guy is all over the place."

@lebzarr1 said:

"They must kiss their freedom goodbye..."

@HapsMaema said:

"Dali Mpofu is an ANC faction advocate and the man who is against the reigning government. Not surprise at all."

@EdS_888 said:

"I feel for the poor Souls …They are going straight to jail. And they will not even get their benefits. Don’t they learn?"

Military veteran says ministers provoked them, set up a trap that led to arrest

Briefly News previously reported that Members of the Liberation Struggle War Veterans believe that the meeting where they held ministers and a deputy forcefully against their will was a trap set up for them.

56 of the ex-combatants were apprehended after the Special Task Force rescued Minister of Defence Thandi Modise and her deputy Thabang Makwetla as well as Mondli Gungubele, Minister in the Presidency, from the ordeal at St George's Hotel in Tshwane.

One of the people who escaped being arrested Ntando Shezi claims the ministers have had an agenda to arrest them since they began occupying Luthuli House, the head office of the African National Congress, according to The Witness.

