Veterans Deny Hostage Drama Took Place, Demand Release of 56 Members

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association has denied that a hostage drama took place at St George's Hotel

Defence minister Thandi Modise, her deputy Thabang Makwetla and minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele were held against their will and 56 people were arrested

The veterans association claims that most of the people arrested were elderly and three of them were women

The now defunct Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has called for 56 of its members to be immediately released.

This follows their arrest after an alleged hostage situation took place with Defence minister Thandi Modise, her deputy Thabang Makwetla and minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele being held allegedly against their will.

The ANC MKMVA have denied that a hostage situation took place. Photo credit: Khanyisa Tyoda

Source: Facebook

The meeting at the St George's Hotel did not go as planned, the two ministers were meant to discuss complaints from the community.

In a flat denial, the organisation refused to concede that a hostage situation took place and that many of those who were arrested were elderly and at least three of them were female.

Ministers claim hostage drama was a positive sign that democracy is alive in South Africa

Earlier, Briefly News reported that in a stunning piece of media spin, ministers have hailed the hostage drama that recently took place as a positive sign that South Africa's democracy is maturing.

Two ministers were taken hostage for three hours by disgruntled ANC military veterans.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele and Defence Minister Thandi Modise were eventually released.

