ANC Ward Candidate Gunned Down While Campaigning Door-to-Door in KZN

ANC ward councillor candidate Siyabonga Mkhize has been confirmed dead following a brutal hit-and-run shooting in KZN

Mkhize was out in Cato Crest in the eThekwini municipality on Friday evening when the fatal gunshots were heard

Police suspect the killing is politically motivated and ANC Provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela has condemned the attacks

ANC ward councillor candidate Siyabonga Mkhize has been fatally wounded following what police suspect could be politically motivated killings. The politician was out campaigning in Cato Crest in the eThekwini municipality on Friday evening when gunshots were fired at around 18:20 pm.

Another unidentified person has also been declared dead, News 24 reports.

"Two deceased, 40 and 46, died at the scene and [another] two were rushed to hospital for medical attention. The scene is still active," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

ANC Provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela says details are still sketchy at this point but the party remains shocked by Mkhize's passing.

Ntombela added that the party will visit Mkhize's family on Saturday, eNCA reports.

