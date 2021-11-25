A 50-year-old old woman, Dr Susie Troxler, has become a first-time mom after welcoming a daughter

Dr Susie and her husband, Tony Troxler, 61, got married in 2008 and had tried for years to get pregnant but were unsuccessful

After doctors removed fibroids, performed rounds of egg collections and IFV, she was down to her last embryo

The couple finally delivered their first daughter on 29 September

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A Greensboro-based woman in North Carolina, Dr Susie Troxler, has become a first-time mom after welcoming a miracle baby at age 50.

Dr Susie and her significant other Tony Troxler, 61, told WFMY News that their fertility journey to have a baby began decades ago. Dr Susie started planning soon after she married her husband Tony in 2008.

Speaking to WFMY News about the miracle birth of their baby girl, Dr Susie revealed that soon after they got married, they thought they'd get pregnant like most people.

A woman of 50 years old managed to fall pregnant and have her first child with the help of IVF therapy. Photo credit: WFMY News

Source: UGC

The long wait

However, one year turned into two, then three, ''But when it got to be nine, 10, 11 years, we were like, something is up, and I'm not sure what it is,'' Susie said.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Dr Susie is a psychologist in Greensboro and her husband Tony Troxler works at Cone Health.

The successful couple had dreams of becoming parents, but a mountain of health hurdles put their baby dreams on hold.

''I had a boatload of uterine fibroids. I was too old, and Tony had some medical issues,'' Dr Susie revealed.

Besides the medical issues, their age was another factor that got in their way, increasing their chances of infertility significantly.

With a low chance of the couple having a healthy baby naturally, they eventually turned to IVF and egg donation.

Dr Carolyn Harraway-Smith of Cone Health OBGYN told WFMY News that a 50-year-old first-time mom is extremely rare and she doesn’t recommend it to every couple because of the risks involved.

Although advancements in science and technology have made it possible for women to become pregnant, such as egg donation, it is not always recommended.

Dr Harraway-Smith referred the Troxlers to Carolinas Fertility Institute, where doctors removed Susie’s fibroids, performed rounds of egg collections and IFV.

But done worked and the couple was down to our last embryo.

''They bring me into the ultrasound, and the first thing they said was, ‘Oh, she’s moving!’ I was like, 'Yes!'''

Dr Susie and Tony Troxler welcomed their first baby on September 29.

Jubilation as woman finally gives birth to twins after 10 years of waiting

Briefly News reported that a woman has finally welcomed twins after 10 years of praying for the fruit of the womb.

The disclosure was made on social media by the new mum's niece, Ifeoma Uchenna, who was excited that the waiting was finally over.

Sharing adorable photos of the mother-of-twins on Facebook.

Source: Briefly.co.za