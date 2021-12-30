Angie Kukawski was found dead in her car after going missing for several days without a trace

The business manager was reportedly killed by her boyfriend, who was arrested over the gruesome act

Kim Kardashian's family released a statement praising the late for her kindness and outstanding efforts in her work

Kim Kardashian's business manager, Angie Kukawski, has been found dead after going missing for a while.

The Kardashian family posing at an award ceremony. Photo: Christopher Polk.

Source: Getty Images

According to TMZ, the late manager's boyfriend, Jason Barker, was arrested and charged with the crime.

Angie had been reported missing on Thursday, December 23, and following investigation - police went to an address in Simi Valley, California, where they found her body inside a car.

According to police, Barker killed Angie at her Sherman Oaks home, put her in a car, drove to Simi, and left her there.

The manager is reported to have represented Kim and a list of well-decorated celebrities in the industry.

She is said to have also worked for Nicki Minaj, Kanye West and did some work for Tupac's estate.

A member of her firm shared how saddened they were by the news, saying the late was kind and wonderful, adding she'll be greatly missed.

She died at age 55 and has been survived by her children.

Kardashians release statement

The Kardashian family released a statement noting Angie was the best. They said she cared for everyone and even made the impossible possible.

The family said they would certainly miss her and sent their condolences to her family and loved ones during the heavy period.

