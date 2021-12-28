Obsessed Kylie Jenner Fan Arrested at Her Home for Violating Restraining Order

Fashion mogul Kylie Jenner had obtained a restraining order against Jrue Mesgan, who had shown up at her house on numerous occasions

On Boxing Day, the obsessed man was arrested by police officers after buzzing the gate of her home asking to see her

Several men have been arrested at the premises after going to extreme measures to see the 24-year-old

Fashion mogul Kylie Jenner can rest easy after a restraining order she got against an obsessed fan worked.

Jrue Mesgan was arrested outside Kylie Jenner's house for violating a restraining order. Image: Backgrid and Kylie Jenner.

Man buzzes Kylie’s gate

TMZ reports that law enforcement officers apprehended Jrue Mesgan at Kylie's home in Holmby, in Beverly Hills.

The man reportedly arrived at the mansion on Sunday, December 36 and buzzed the gate.

A security guard answered the call and called police officers, who led him away in cuffs.

Mesgan was arrested for violating a court order and held on a KSh 2.2 million bail.

Photos of the arrest depicted the cuffed young man between two cops.

Kylie reportedly obtained a stay-away order against Mesgan after visiting her house numerous times, trying to see her.

Trespasser who sent Kim K diamond ring arrested

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that a trespasser was arrested for trying to access the house of reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Apparently, this is not the first time that the man has reached out to the model, which has raised even more concerns.

According to TMZ, the man, who previously sent a mail containing a diamond ring and Plan B pills, showed up at Kim's home after failing in his earlier attempt.

Cops were called to Kim's San Fernando Valley home early Tuesday morning after the man, Nicholas Costanza, was detained for trespassing by security at her gated community.

