A Kim Kardashian stalker was arrested on Tuesday while trying to access her home

The same man, Nicholas Costanza, had earlier in the year sent Kim a plan B pill set and a diamond ring

Considering Kim had a restraining order against him, his bail was set at R2.2 million

A trespasser has been arrested for trying to access the house of reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Apparently, this is not the first time that the man has reached out to the model, which has raised even more concerns.

According to TMZ, the man, who previously sent a mail containing a diamond ring and Plan B pills, showed up at Kim's home after failing in his earlier attempt.

Cops were called to Kim's San Fernando Valley home early Tuesday morning after the man, Nicholas Costanza, was detained for trespassing by security at her gated community.

According to authorities, Nicholas is accused of harassing the mother of five and threatening her family.

Nicholas was arrested, booked and is now facing a felony stalking charge. This is because Kim already has a restraining order against him.

Despite his worrying attempts, reports indicate he was not able to access the star's home.

He has been slapped with a R2.2 million bail.

Kim's legal team intervene

It will not be the first time Nicholas has tried to access Kim's home, which happened way before the email mentioned above.

After failing to reach her, he then sent the email containing a diamond ring and plan B pills, which were reportedly intercepted by her security team on Thursday, June 3, after being sent to her resident.

The ring appeared real, but it was not immediately clear if it was authentic. The pills, on the other hand, are used to prevent one from getting pregnant after unprotected intercourse.

