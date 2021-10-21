Kim Kardashian is no stranger to outrageous looks and some may say it's now part of her brand image

If this is so, Kim is doing something right because whatever she wears, good or bad, she gets a phenomenal reaction across the globe

Now, the billionaire has shared a new look on Instagram and her followers did not disappoint with their funny and supportive comments

Kim K has done it once again with another unconventional outfit that has the internet divided. The billionaire socialite is receiving mixed reactions from her fans and haters after she posted the look on Instagram.

Kim K once again has her followers divided with her new look. Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim captioned the post with a simple heart emoji and waited for the comments and likes to flow in. In regular fashion for the business mogul, the post received close to 1.5 million likes and over 5 000 comments in less than a day.

Some people are loving the look, while others wouldn't touch it with a 10-foot-pole. Let's dive into the comments:

aminalenzz:

"Dang bro, I was not expecting that energy."

merlibeth_brito:

"Ay no!"

90sanxiety:

"Love this look."

foreverkhadijah:

"Why do I love this so much?!!"

justtnic:

"Best outfit hands down."

mahenooor:

"Oh no baby, what is you doin'?"

aras.bacho:

"We want old Kim Kardashian back!!!!"

Kim Kardashian breaks down over failed marriage with Kanye West

In other Kim K news, Briefly News previously reported that the American TV star doesn't appear to be taking her divorce well, as a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) suggests.

The American reality star and billionaire businesswoman broke down during the recently aired penultimate episode in which she talked about being a failure following the crash of her marriage with Kanye West.

In a report by Buzzfeed News, the family - in the episode - take their last on-camera vacation at a 17,000-square-foot property overlooking Lake Tahoe. However, as they arrive, it’s clear there’s something wrong with Kim, who immediately announced that she was retiring to her room.

During a confessional, Khloe revealed that Kim had a huge fight with Kanye shortly before their trip and that the mother of four was 'redirecting her sadness, anger, and frustration'.

The episode then shows a flashback of Kim sobbing with Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie. She can be heard saying:

“I can't do this any more. I’m still in this place where I’ve been stuck for years," she goes on. "He goes and moves to a different state every year, and I have to be together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, and he’s done an amazing job.”

