Kravis Forever: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Officially Engaged

Kim Kardashian can eat her words because big sister Kourtney Kardashian and her new diamond ring are more interesting to look at

Kourtney and Travis promised each other a lifetime in love after the Blink-182 drummer popped the question to the reality star

The couple revealed their engagement to the public in a rose-filled snap of them embracing each other on the beach, captioned: "Forever"

Kourtney Kardashian has said yes to punk-rock bae Travis Barker. The couple has been steaming up timelines across the globe since February and have decided to make it a permanent gig. This kind of commitment is a first for Kourtney, who has three kids with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have wedding bells ringing in their ears after the drummer proposed. Image: @kourtneykardash and @travisbarker

E! News confirmed the couple's engagement after multiple sources mentioned that they had been considering a walk down the aisle. Travis officially asked Kourtney to marry him on Sunday evening at a hotel in Montecito, California.

It was reported that sisters Kim and Khloe witnessed the dazzling proposal. Eyewitnesses described the moment as magical. Kourtney is reported to have been taken by complete surprise, smiling from ear to ear as she repeated, "I love you, reports TMZ.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker will be tieing the knot in no time. Image: @enews

The publication further reports that the family celebrated the momentous occasion together in the hotel afterwards.

The Kardashian sister shared the news of her engagement on Instagram, with a photo o the couple holding each. She simply wrote:

"Forever @travisbarker"

Kourtney Kardashian’s lover Travis Barker flies for first time since surviving deadly plane crash in 2008

Briefly News previously reported Travis has finally flown in a plane for the first time since an ill-fated flight that nearly took his life. About 13 years ago, Travis was involved in a deadly plane crash that killed four people and left him with third-degree burns, covering about 65% of his body.

According to TMZ, the musician and girlfriend Kourtney were spotted boarding a plane in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 14.

At first, Travis had vowed never to fly on a plane again, and this decision must have been tough on him after seeing his friends Charles "Che" Still and Chris Baker die in the 2008 crash.

It is reported that Travis, Kourtney, Kris Jenner and Cory Gamble had been headed to Cabo and the artist was an hour late and might have been hesitant to make the huge change in his life.

The musician and his reality TV girlfriend were spotted alighting the plane and he seemed okay, considering how long it has been since he took a flight.

They reportedly used Kylie Jenner's private jet for the trip as they headed for a vacation in neighbouring Mexico.

