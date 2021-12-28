Reality TV star, Kim Kardashian and her five siblings received surprise Christmas gifts from their loving mum, Kris Jenner

Kim took to her Instagram story channel with a video showing off the identical luxury rides in different colours

The mum of four gushed over the cars which were decorated in white ribbons as she thanked her mum

Christmas is the season of gifting and giving, and celebrity mum and reality star, Kris Jenner took the act to a whole new level.

One of her six children, Kim got people gushing after she shared a video of the expensive and identical gifts their mum bought for them all.

Kris Jenner gives kids Christmas gifts Photo credit: @krisjenner/@kimkardashian

On her Instagram story channel, Kim excitedly showed off the open roof cars neatly parked and decorated with ribbons as she identified which one was for who.

The mum of four and one of her sisters, Khloe got the two pink cars in the mix.

See the post below:

Social media users react

symplychi_oma:

"I will never be poor in my life "

official_bobby_fredrick:

"The person that Said money is the root of all evil doesn't know sapa is the whole tree."

wealth_uyi:

"God punish poverty "

_aniscooser:

"When I saw those cars with pink color, there’s this particular lady that came to mind. It’s well.. Money is good."

official_onyinyechib:

"My Mama cooked matching food for us."

official_soicm:

"Otedola did it, Kim Kardashian’s mum did it….. God when?"

big.cassava69:

"Just like a gift for twins."

asholly4businesses:

"Absolutely beautiful if money dey na yo dey flex remain. Lord bless me so i can be a blessing to my kids, family and friends."

Kim Kardashian officially calls it quits with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has thrown in the towel and filed legal papers to officially end her marriage to Kanye West.

The documents were filed on Friday, December 10, and if a judge signs them it will make her a single lady once again.

Hours before Kim filed the papers, Kanye pleaded with her using lyrics of a song while performing on stage for her to run back to him.

It could be that Kanye's message had the opposite effect as Kim who attended the show with kids North and Saint according to TMZ.

Source: Briefly News