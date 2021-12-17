Prophets and pastors across the African continent seem to be raking in the cash and have more to their names than most expect

With nett worths reaching billions of rands and loyal supporters wherever they go, the funds never seem to die down

Briefly News took a look at five of the richest prophets and pastors who were either born or lived in Africa

Going to church, practising your faith and building a stronger spiritual connection has been a common practice for many South Africans. The comfort of companionship with fellow members, or the chance to unload in the form of prayer seems to take the spotlight away from a more controversial topic.

The financial gain of pastors involved in churches has been met with mixed reactions. Although some believe their money, which is donated to the church, could be used in a better way while others feel that the money is earned by the pastor through the deeds that they have done.

Briefly News decided to see how rich some of the more famed pastors in Africa are.

5. Uerbert Angel - Spirit Embassy

41-year-old Uerbert Angel from Zimbabwe is the founder of Spirit Embassy. Established in 2007 Angel later adopted a new name for his church dubbed "The Name to Good News Church."

Through his interest in real estate and other business ventures, Angel has gained an impressive nett worth of $60 million (R954 920 382.33).

4. Enoch Adeboye - Redeemed Christian Church of God'

Enoch Adeboye a 78-year-old Nigerian pastor, comes in at number four with a nett worth of $130 million (R2 068 950 000.00)

Adeboye has managed to obtain such a large amount of money through his many ventures such as the Redeemers University. The Herald revealed that Adeboye was named the most powerful man in Africa by a popular African publication.

3. Shepherd Bushiri - Enlightened Christian Gathering

Shepherd Bushiri takes third place with a nett worth of $150 million ( R2 387 250 000.00). Bushiri is the founder and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering.

Born in Malawi, Bushiri spent time in South Africa before facing some trouble and bouncing back to his home country. The ECC leader may soon make his way back to Mzansi to face the wrath of the law.

2. Bishop David Oyedepo - Living Faith Church Worldwide

Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo comes in at number two with a nett worth of $150 million (R2 387 250 000.00).

Known by many as Winners Chappel, the establishment along with the opening of two universities in Nigeria known as Covenant University and Landmark University has allowed Oyedepo to obtain his insane wealth.

1. Alph Lukau - Alleluia Ministries International

Referred to as the 'Apostle of Faith' Alph Lukau tops this list with an astonishing nett worth of $500 million (R7 957 500 000.00).

Reports by Scout Africa indicate that Lukau oversees Alleluia Ministries International situated in Johannesburg while also being seen as a respected author and power televangelist.

