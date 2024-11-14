A gentleman dared to try fruit seeds knowing very well that he was allergic to them

It was not long until the man faced the consequences of his actions and had a swollen lip

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A man faced the consequences of consuming fruit seeds. Images: @caven_dish/ TikTok

Source: TikTok

A man who is allergic to fruit seeds tried them out and faced the consequences, leaving the internet in stitches.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @caven_dish, the man can be seen at a restaurant enjoying himself and his meal. The lad who is allergic to fruit seeds decided to test his allergy and went to the lion's den.

The man ate the fruit seeds, it was not long until he faced the consequences, lol. He captured himself with a swollen upper lip. He laughed, saying his social media followers should judge him and they did that exactly.

Mean eats fruit seeds knowing he is allergic to them

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the man's ordeal

The video gained over 800k views, with many online users laughing at the man. See the comments below:

@Tee_27 said:

"Yup that’s me with watermelon 😪 indlela endiyi thanda ngayo phof." (That time I love it so much)

@kea motaung shared:

"I'm not laughing😂😂me every time i drink cow milk."

@Nilzabeautybar expressed:

"I didn’t mean to laugh 😂😂😅."

@Candwin Mokwele laughed:

"😂😂😂 M trying to not laugh coz I wonna see heaven mara u guys are making it difficult thleee."

@_lh_______🪐 said:

"Bathong chommie😭😭😭wena uyasala kulo December😭." (We are leaving you behind this December)

@mArtha commented:

"You still look good😏."

@Portia was entertained:

"😂😂😂😂I'm not laughing yazi."

