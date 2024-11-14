Man’s Fruit Seed Dare Ends With Swollen Lip, Sparks Laughter: “That’s Me With Watermelon”
- A gentleman dared to try fruit seeds knowing very well that he was allergic to them
- It was not long until the man faced the consequences of his actions and had a swollen lip
- The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
A man who is allergic to fruit seeds tried them out and faced the consequences, leaving the internet in stitches.
In a TikTok video uploaded by @caven_dish, the man can be seen at a restaurant enjoying himself and his meal. The lad who is allergic to fruit seeds decided to test his allergy and went to the lion's den.
The man ate the fruit seeds, it was not long until he faced the consequences, lol. He captured himself with a swollen upper lip. He laughed, saying his social media followers should judge him and they did that exactly.
Mean eats fruit seeds knowing he is allergic to them
Watch the TikTok video below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Netizens laugh at the man's ordeal
The video gained over 800k views, with many online users laughing at the man. See the comments below:
@Tee_27 said:
"Yup that’s me with watermelon 😪 indlela endiyi thanda ngayo phof." (That time I love it so much)
@kea motaung shared:
"I'm not laughing😂😂me every time i drink cow milk."
@Nilzabeautybar expressed:
"I didn’t mean to laugh 😂😂😅."
@Candwin Mokwele laughed:
"😂😂😂 M trying to not laugh coz I wonna see heaven mara u guys are making it difficult thleee."
@_lh_______🪐 said:
"Bathong chommie😭😭😭wena uyasala kulo December😭." (We are leaving you behind this December)
@mArtha commented:
"You still look good😏."
@Portia was entertained:
"😂😂😂😂I'm not laughing yazi."
Woman sneaks booze into a restaurant
In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who drank alcohol from her bag at an upscale restaurant.
A lady decided to sneak in a bottle of booze at a restaurant because their alcohol can be expensive at times. In a TikTok video uploaded by @saakhe17, the lady is in a restaurant with her friends. She can be seen holding her purse which had a bottle of booze. She was looking on the other side so that the waiters could see her when she drank the alcohol she sneaked in.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Sinothando Siyolo (Editor) Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA). He has the ability to write across various sections - News, Human Interest, Politics, Entertainment, and Business. He joined Briefly in 2023. You can contact Sinothando at s2pinyana@gmail.com