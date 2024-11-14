A gentleman who was allegedly drunk hilariously jumped into a river to escape authorities

The man's plan was to stay in the water until he got sober so that the police could not have evidence

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A man suspected to be drunk jumped into the river to escape cops. Images: @The Good Brigade/ Getty Images, @mskimmmmmmy/ TikTok

An alleged drunk driver hilariously evaded the police and chilled in the river, hoping that he'd sober up.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @mskimmmmmmy, the allegedly drunk man ran away from the authorities and jumped into the river. The officers are standing on the land, waiting for him to get out of the water.

The man's goal was presumably to stay in the water until he gets sober in that way, he will not be found guilty of anything because the authorities would have had no proof, lol.

Alleged drunk man runs away from police

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the man

The video gained over 160k views, with many online users finding the situation funny. See the comments below:

@Sandymo119 wondered:

"Guys, how will staying in water make him sober?"

@kefas Dube said:

"He's trying to delete the evidence."

@Thokozi asked:

"Where are the police divers? Kuboshwe lomuntu before Abe sober😅😂" (They must arrest this person before he gets sober)

@Kubo was impressed:

"Superior tactics."

@missP laughed:

"It can only be in South Africa 😂😂😂😂."

@Scelo Gina stanned:

"Bhoza yam."

@Mosimanegape shared:

"Lol I once left the car Nd ran in the bushes😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@Ñunuza000 was entertained:

"Legend 😂😂😂."

@Hlase waseSphezi laughed:

"🤣🤣🤣Welcome to SA."

@mamphom2 commented:

"I want the full story on this one😂."

@user3294533557944 said:

"Let the poor man be."

