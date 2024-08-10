A man was captured in a TikTok video giving police officers a hard time after he was busted drunk driving

The officers asked the gentleman to stand on one leg to prove that he was not intoxicated but he refused

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding the officers for handling the situation the way they did

A man was arrested after he was caught driving under the influence. Images: @ATU Images, @Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

A video showing a man giving authorities a tough time after he was caught drunk driving has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @sihle_masango, the man is seen standing next to his van, talking to the authorities. One could tell from the man's loss of speech that he is under the influence of alcohol.

He argues with the authorities. One officer asked the gent to stand on one leg to which he refused. The offices had to roughly apprehend him after he did not want to be compliant.

Drunk man gives law officers a hard time

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens stan the authorities for doing their job

The video raked over 200k views, with many online users commending the officers for handling the situation how they did.

@Mellow T commended:

"The way he held his head to prevent injuries.. salute officers."

@Mashinini mj expressed:

"I was once arrested for driving and drinking. I was very sorry and they ended up escorting me home don't fight if you know you are wrong."

@Purple💜Sbosh shared:

"I once being stop drunk I just raise my hand en say sorry can I go home. They just say go some tyms to be humble is better."

@WA NYARHI commented:

"Good job."

@Chinaman said:

"Nice job officer 💯."

@masiya wondered:

"Why people does not respect traffic officer? Maybe someone knows."

