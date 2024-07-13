An elderly woman was spotted storming into one of the alcohol establishments in Gqeberha

The lady was presumably someone's mother who was looking for her child at the groove

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A mother stormed a club in Gqeberha presumably looking for her kid. Images: @don_emhlaben/ TikTok, @Flashpops

A video of a mother seemingly looking for her child at groove has gone viral. South African online users were left in stitches.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @don_emhlaben, people are seen at groove in one of the places in Gqeberha doing what people do at such places, having fun. A mother walks into the alcohol establishment seemingly looking for someone.

The woman was presumably someone's mother who was looking for her child. The TikTokker can be heard excitedly hyping the woman to look for her child.

With ama 2k on the block, scenarios of parents fetching their kids from groove have become a common thing.

Elderly woman looking for someone at club

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laughed at the video

The video garnered over 40k views, with many online users hilariously finding the situation funny.

@Zimkhitha.Matt commented:

"Too late second location oledy."

@KHAnYa ☀️ stanned:

" Only in P.E."

@sesona . said:

"I would run and never look back ."

@Asive Matross was entertained:

"It can only be xhosa."

@Popeye asked:

"Was she looking for you??"

@Lukhonuthando expressed:

"Into engingay gcasha ." (The way I'd run).

@shelovesayytee laughed:

"Not at Beershack."

@J9 said:

"Or she's their to get th husband lol ."

Non-drinker goes to groove armed with snacks

In another story, Briefly News reported about a guy who rocked up at groove with yoghurt and non-alcoholic drinks in a cooler box.

In a video posted by TikTokker @they_call_me_tsonga_gent, he showed the point of view of a person going to groove who does not drink alcohol. Kabelo recorded a video of a blue and white cooler box stacked with canned, fizzy drinks, including Red Bull, Sprite and lemonade-flavoured Schweppes. However, this is not all that was in the cooler box. Kabelo also added small tubs of yoghurt for the evening.

