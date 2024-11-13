A popular establishment ran out of its burger special and settled for bread with patty

One customer was not happy with the alternative and he called the cops on the establishment

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A popular restaurant, News Cafe offered patrons an R11 burger special. However, one guy was not lucky enough.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @nancyskitchen12, a man is seen sitting at the establishment for the big special. However, one could assume that he arrived late when the burgers were finished. The staff gave him bread with a patty.

In another part of the video, South African police services can be seen inside the establishment talking to the staff members. One could assume that the guy was unhappy to the point that he called the cops on the establishment.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens entertained by the video

The video gained over 130k views, with many online users laughing. See the comments below:

@khosatsana_Amelia asked:

"😂😂😂Was the bread toasted at least?"

@Celotape commented:

"Honestly I would also call the police, because what do you mean 4 slices of bread against 1 patty?😭"

@msngwekazi was entertained:

"I’ve never laughed so much 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Nompumelelo Zwane laughed:

"Not the cops😭😂😂."

@Olerato23 said:

"Newscafe is for alcohol only shem. Getting food there is just a waste of your time."

@😍LeRa2😍 wanted part 2:

"I thought it wasn't true 😂😂😂 story time hleng."

@DEETEHBOWGOH was entertained:

"pls like my comment 4 part 2."

