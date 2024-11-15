A video of a Volvo car in a swimming pool sparked a massive buzz on social media, leaving many with mixed reactions

The clip went viral, capturing the attention of people and gathered many views, likes and comments

Netizens were intrigued as they flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, and some had questions

One car owner caused a media frenzy in South Africa after his vehicle was captured in a swimming pool.

A Volvo car in a swimming pool has raised questions in South Africa. Image: Westend61/Getty Images and @dantelamb23/TikTok

Volvo in swimming pool raises questions in SA

The unfortunate incident occurred in the mother city, Cape Town, where social media user @dantelamb23 shared images showcasing the grey Volvo car in a swimming pool. This raised eyebrows online, leaving many peeps intrigued.

When questioned by netizens about the concerning photos, @dantelamb23 explained to viewers in the comments that the car owner drove into the driveway, and the dog ran out. At the same time, the gate was still open, prompting the owner to jump out of the car while the vehicle was still on.

The Volvo was towed out after sinking in the pool, and the clip gained massive traction on TikTok, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video.

Mzansi is intrigued by the car in the water

South Africans had many questions about the Volvo in the swimming pool, so they posted their thoughts in the comments section.

BraPita said:

"As a proud Volvo owner, I just need to know if the car is still running."

Nkhensy1623 added:

"It wasn't necessary anymore to close the number plate; the first slide, it's there."

Bronnie expressed:

"But I just wanted to wash the car quickly mos guys."

Koki Mahlaba wrote:

"Those who saying put it in rice."

Luchka21 cracked a joke, saying:

"Only in Cape Town!"

DND shared:

"I mean, with the weather we had recently, I don't blame the car."

