A bizarre video showing a man hanging off the side of a bridge as he prepares to jump has gone viral online

An X user, @ZANewsFlash, shared the clip depicting frantic bystanders rallying together to break his fall

Bewildered social media users raced to the comments strip as the material racked up over 310,000 views

A viral clip shows when a Cape Town man jumps off a bridge to flee his would-be robbers. Images: Peter Titmuss, Oliver Helbig and Jeff Greenberg

Frantic scenes cut through the early morning chaos of a bustling Cape Town metropole as a man bracing to jump off a bridge to flee his alleged assailants stunned onlookers.

The clip of the moment bystanders rally together to break his fall is making the rounds on social media.

X user @ZANewsFlash posted the material with the caption:

"A Cape Town man had to jump from a bridge to escape from criminals who were trying to rob him."

While the details of the incident are unclear, the visibly distressed man could be seen hanging off one side of the bridge and peering down at the tarmac below.

In the 100-second clip, the man hesitates, appearing to be in two minds while the baffled screams of onlookers break out.

At the same time, a crowd of people are seen collecting and gathering sponges, which they seem to stack on top of each other.

It quickly becomes clear that they were preparing for the distressed man to jump onto the padded landing as soon as he could muster the courage.

Towards the end of the clip, he finally makes the leap to palpable sighs of relief from the onlookers.

Perplexed netizens weigh in

The frantic scenes clocked over 310,000 views.

It also attracted 2000 likes, 800 reposts and almost 200 comments nearly 18 hours into the material's posting.

Briefly News looks at some of the responses to the bizarre occurrence.

@African_Spring wrote:

"Love how they all came together to help him."

@TheEazyEd said:

"So, they had time for all this, but not chasing the criminals?"

@MelikhayaPants1 reacted:

"Drama in a well-run city. Criminality undermines citizens' normal lives."

