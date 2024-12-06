Amapiano vocalist Nkosazana Daughter also joined many celebs who did the Biri Marung dance challenge

The video of the singer doing the dance challenge was shared on social media by Musa Khawula

Many netizens were left scratching their heads after seeing the video of Nkosazana Daughter doing the Biri Marung challenge

Nkosazana Daughter does the Biri Marung dance challenge. Image: @nkosazana_daughter

Popular Amapiano singer Nkosazana Daughter is the latest celebrity to join the viral Biri Marung dance challenge on social media. The star's viral video trended as fans shared their opinion about her version.

Nkosazana Daughter does the Biri Marung challenge

It seems like Biri Marung is the song of the year. The song has taken over social media, and music lovers and celebrities have hopped onto the fun challenge. Stars participating in the Biri Marung challenge include Somizi Mhlongo, Gogo Skhotheni, DBN Gogo and Thembi Seete.

Recently, the Amapiano vocalist Nkosazana Daughter also joined the dance challenge as her video was shared on social media by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page.

However, the 24-year-old's version had many fans scratching their heads as they had mixed reactions to it.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Nkosazana Daughter's video

Many netizens had mixed reactions to the Amapiano vocalist's Biri Marung dance challenge. Here's what they had to say:

@Abraham_Zuma said:

"I'm very concerned with her weight gain and she seems unbothered."

@NtshepyK wrote:

"I really love this child, and every time she gets posted, I get so nervous. I don't want the internet to touch/harm her."

@SesiNono commented:

"She dances in capital letters."

@mpho_pitsi_za replied:

"I'm not impressed."

@mnguni069 responded:

"This challenge must be closed now."

@MalatjieTertius tweeted:

"The ground was found shaking."

Dbn Gogo sings Focalistic's Biri Marung verse word for word

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a video of Amapiano star Dbn Gogo vibing to her ex-boyfriend, Focalistic's viral verse on Biri Marung, is trending on social media.

Dbn Gogo did not let her history with Focalistic stop her from enjoying the viral 'cash kontent, huh! vhrr pha, huh!' trend that has taken over TikTok.

