A video capturing a light-hearted moment in the rugby changing room had the online community members rolling with laughter

The cute clip saw Sharks rugby player Eben Etzbeth teasing a fellow Springboks teammate, Grant Williams and the video was shared on Instagram

Social media users shared how much they loved the clip, and many were happy to see the father's humorous side

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A video showing Eben Etzebeth teasing Grant Williams made Mzansi people laugh on social media. Image: @grant9_williams

Source: Instagram

Many of us look forward to rugby players' changing room videos because of the amount of humour they contain. The players often tease each other in a loving, playful manner, proving the saying that 'boys will be boys' true.

A video of a joke pulled by Eben Etzebeth about Grant Williams made its way to Instagram after BKT United Rugby Championship shared it under their handle @urc.

Eben walks into changing room

The clip shows the tall rugby player walking into a room full of players pushing a baby stroller, asking where Grant is, and insinuating that he could ride in the baby stroller.

Watch the video below:

SA loves the rugby player's humour

The clip left many social media users rolling on the floor with laughter, saying the Sharks rugby player did Grant dirty. Some were happy that Kolbe was on a break from being teased by the boys.

User @nicolecaleycook felt entertaied:

"Eben is such a menace 🤣🤣"

User @bongilolwana added:

"Eben needs to chill 😂"

User @wallymcfarley commented:

"Coach Waterboy Ebs to the naughty corner, sin bin double red card even."

User @sean.d_alien_muzik shared:

"At least Kolbe can catch a break from the Goliath gang."

User @cintinw15 said:

"This is so nice to see Eben having some fun 😂😂"

User @rele_bo.hile noted:

"Everyone is a baby for Eben."

User @pieter.anker._' said:

"He's too fast. They can't see him."

Siya Kolisi teases Cheslin Kolbe's size

In another Briefly News article, Siya Kolisi left Mzansi entertained after teasing Cheslin Kolbe about his height while with other gigantic Springboks players.

In one of the videos, the five rugby players were walking down the street when the Springboks captain said they were four and a half while capturing Cheslin's reaction.

Source: Briefly News