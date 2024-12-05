“Ebs to the Naughty Corner”: Eben Etzebeth Teases Grant Williams With Baby Ride, SA’s Entertained
- A video capturing a light-hearted moment in the rugby changing room had the online community members rolling with laughter
- The cute clip saw Sharks rugby player Eben Etzbeth teasing a fellow Springboks teammate, Grant Williams and the video was shared on Instagram
- Social media users shared how much they loved the clip, and many were happy to see the father's humorous side
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Many of us look forward to rugby players' changing room videos because of the amount of humour they contain. The players often tease each other in a loving, playful manner, proving the saying that 'boys will be boys' true.
A video of a joke pulled by Eben Etzebeth about Grant Williams made its way to Instagram after BKT United Rugby Championship shared it under their handle @urc.
Eben walks into changing room
The clip shows the tall rugby player walking into a room full of players pushing a baby stroller, asking where Grant is, and insinuating that he could ride in the baby stroller.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the video below:
SA loves the rugby player's humour
The clip left many social media users rolling on the floor with laughter, saying the Sharks rugby player did Grant dirty. Some were happy that Kolbe was on a break from being teased by the boys.
User @nicolecaleycook felt entertaied:
"Eben is such a menace 🤣🤣"
User @bongilolwana added:
"Eben needs to chill 😂"
User @wallymcfarley commented:
"Coach Waterboy Ebs to the naughty corner, sin bin double red card even."
User @sean.d_alien_muzik shared:
"At least Kolbe can catch a break from the Goliath gang."
User @cintinw15 said:
"This is so nice to see Eben having some fun 😂😂"
User @rele_bo.hile noted:
"Everyone is a baby for Eben."
User @pieter.anker._' said:
"He's too fast. They can't see him."
Siya Kolisi teases Cheslin Kolbe's size
In another Briefly News article, Siya Kolisi left Mzansi entertained after teasing Cheslin Kolbe about his height while with other gigantic Springboks players.
In one of the videos, the five rugby players were walking down the street when the Springboks captain said they were four and a half while capturing Cheslin's reaction.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za