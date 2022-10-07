A cute and stylish couple pushed their baby around in a stroller and made South Africans feel some type of way

The pair wore matching outfits while smiling at each other throughout the video, showing a great example of a healthy relationship

The happiness the pair exuded was felt by Mzansi peeps who adored the duo and wished they could have something like them

A cute and stylish couple pushed their baby around in a video that made South Africans jealous. Images: king_ _gorge/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

Some men also couldn't get enough of king__gorge's shoes he wore in the clip, but most women were jealous of the Instagram post, wishing that they could have a relationship like the happy couple's.

The clip paints an idyllic representation of a wonderful day out with a loved one. Both of them sport matching outfits that complement one another. The baby's stroller also goes well with their colour pallet.

The icing on the cake is the endearing smiles the duo gives while walking next to each other, showing their deep admiration and care for one another.

South Africans could see this, too and loved the display of a really healthy relationship. See the comments below:

octavia_nolo said:

"Dear diary ✍️ Something like this, thank you ❤️"

macdonaldyika mentioned:

"Those shoes bro I need a plug please."

miss.sekonyela commented:

"This is really beautiful "

izzy_dube shared:

"I'm officially jealous "

sphiwo_mnguni posted:

"Love everything about this! Even the caption AniseCute!"

enhlemminnie_ said:

"Your wife is such a happy soul I love this!"

mandy_mphela shared:

"Love this so much "

ba.lese mentioned:

"❤️ This is beautiful... I'm in love with you guys ❤ May God protect you guys ❤‍‍"

Video of beautiful baby with big brown eyes melts hearts, racks up over 280k views on social media

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that there is nothing like a video of a cute baby to get the broody kicking, lol. A baby with the most gorgeous big brown eyes has thousands reaching for their birth control, or someone’s about to be pregnant.

No matter how big, hard or tough you might be, there is just something about a yawning baby that will smelt your soul. This baby worked its magic on people far and wide.

Source: Briefly News