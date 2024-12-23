“The Most Civilised Concert”: Afrikaans Concertgoers’ Energy Stuns Mzansi

An Afrikaans concert, Afrikaans is Groot, recently took place at ATKV Hartenbos in the Western Cape

An Afrikaans singer took the stage and performed one of his classic songs for the large crowd

However, a few social media users thought the concertgoers weren't giving the energy that was expected

Online community members shared their thoughts about a crowd's energy at an Afrikaans concert. Images: Naomi Rahim, Prostock-Studio

Source: Getty Images

The Afrikaans is Groot festival, which took place on Saturday, 21 December, at ATKV Hartenbos, drew a large crowd, with attendees enjoying the performances on stage.

However, when one local singer delivered a popular hit, online viewers pointed out that not everyone in the audience was on their feet, contrary to what the social media post had claimed.

Afrikaans track makes a comeback

The Afrikaans is Groot TikTok account uploaded a post on the social media app showing people a clip of Afrikaans entertainer Robbie Wessels performing his hit track Leeuloop.

A portion of the post's caption read:

"Die gehoor is op hul voete – en ons sien net glimlagte en Leeuloop-passies oral (The audience is on their feet - and we only see smiles and Leeuloop moves everywhere)."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Afrikaans concert entertains online users

Thousands of local social media users rushed to the comment section to express their thoughts about the concert snippet they had seen on their For You Pages and how the people reacted to the entertaining performance.

As Robbie performed his hit song, it appeared many concertgoers were not feeling the 'gees' at the event as app users thought they would.

@ntsakondlovu jokingly quoted South Africa's national anthem and paired it with the title of a popular song, writing:

"Uit die blou van onse Hemel Marung."

@genesys1605 laughed and told the online community:

"It sounds like a song from a Leon Schuster movie."

@thapelos1 shared in the comments:

"This is the type of concert I will attend."

Talking about the crowd's energy, @vhakula1 noted with a laugh:

"Yoh, I guess we celebrate and enjoy differently. As a black person, I'd dance there next to the stage."

@bebe36890 said to app users:

"I envy anyone who can sit and listen without jumping up, dancing and singing along."

@smthimkulu added in the comment section:

"This has to be the most civilised concert ever."

