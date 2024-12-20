“Absolutely Zero Standard”: Man Unimpressed With Woolies’ Alleged Year-End Party

A local content creator shared a video of himself sharing his thoughts about the alleged staff party Woolworths hosted

The giant retail company allegedly hosted the event at the Castle of Good Hope in Cape Town

Some social media users felt the same way as the content creator and shared what their companies did

A local man shared his thoughts about Woolworths' alleged year-end function. Images: @larrybyday

Source: TikTok

Towards the end of the year, companies often host functions to celebrate their employees' hard work and provide an opportunity for team members to socialise outside of the workplace.

However, one man found himself unimpressed by a staff party a massive retail company had allegedly organised, thinking it was far below his expected celebratory standard.

Alleged staff function 'fail'

Content creator @larrybyday uploaded a video airing his frustration about the alleged staff party Woolworths threw for its employees.

He alleged in his video:

"So you want to me, Woolworths, you made billions a year and had your Cape Town staff party at the Castle, and you set up a tent, tables with no table cloths, two speakers, and a mic? That's got to be the worst end-of-year party."

The TikTok user added in his caption:

"Absolutely zero standard. Quality control was applied and compared to other smaller companies. This is, so far, the saddest end-of-year party on TikTok. Low effort, low vibration, low budget, low energy."

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA comments on alleged Woolies function

Thousands of local members of the online community took to the comment section to share their thoughts about the video they had seen on their For You Pages and spoke about their staff functions.

@missyamerica15 revealed in the comments:

"Some of us didn't even get a staff party, but we work for big and famous companies."

@mandy_engelbrecht said to the public:

"Imagine companies making millions and not doing anything for their staff, but we should give 110%. These people are taking us as a joke."

@conradbecorney2.0 shared their thoughts, writing:

"Then the CEO gets millions."

@tembisa1 added in the comment section:

"That time, they go all out for influencers and give them nice goodie bags."

@moniquehagglund, who agreed with the TikTokker, asked:

"Where are the chefs advertising their products? They deserve a 5-star meal."

@faeza6680 told the online community:

"You guys can argue all you want, but the thing is, all staff wants to know they are appreciated, whether it's a bonus or a staff party. When people know they are appreciated, they tend to go that extra mile for their company."

3 other stories about Woolworths

A local mother 'made' her son's birthday cake after buying and personalising Woolworths' DIY cake. Mzansi applauded the store for thinking about its customers.

South African shoppers defended Woolworths after Pick n Pay dropped its tin roof ice cream, something the former is known to sell.

In November, the retail store rolled out its Chuckles beauty range, which had people raising their eyebrows.

Source: Briefly News