“They Look Like Makotis”: Man Jokes About Gavin Rajah’s Fashion Collab With PnP

A local content creator on TikTok uploaded a video sharing his thoughts about a fashion collaboration

The man joked about the collection fashion designer Gavin Rajah created when he teamed up with Pick n Pay

Some social media users felt the same way as the man, while others found nothing wrong with the designs

It's not uncommon for fashion designers to team up with stores to bring their unique designs to a broader audience. Recently, a local fashion designer collaborated with a popular retail company for an exclusive collection.

However, one man reacted less than enthusiastic to the final output.

Gavin Rajah seen in Pick n Pay

TikTok content creator @larrybyday uploaded a video on the social media platform sharing his thoughts about Gavin Rajah's latest Pick n Pay collaboration, which introduced their resort wear collection.

Gavin shared that his friend Alex (a creative director for A.M Studio) helped with the designs and told people they focused on separates with specially created prints.

Not impressed with what he saw and calling the collection a "fail," the TikTokker jokingly said about the models wearing the designs:

"If you think about it, you'll realise they look like makotis. That's the traditional wedding gowns Gavin Rajah gave you."

Mzansi reacts to Gavin Rajah's designs

Several local members of the online community commented on the post to share their thoughts about the celebrated designer's collaboration with the popular retail store.

Some agreed with the content creator, while others thought differently.

@sushimegan told app users:

"I saw the items in the store. It's actually quite nice."

@razzytazzy1 shared what they thought about the designs:

"It looks like kitchen tea cloths stitched together."

@marco_cpt added in the comments:

"I don't see anything wrong with those beautiful colours. It's called fashion and style. He is a very good designer."

@user32232617003175 laughed and said:

"He went too far this time. What was he thinking?"

After seeing the collection, @sumayaarthur told the online community:

"That was the first thing I thought - traditional wear."

A saddened @user7825319153944 wrote in the comment section:

"I love Pick n Pay Clothing because of their quality, but the clothes are very disappointing this year."

