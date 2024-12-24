A TikTok user in Cape Town showed internet users a coffee shop that operated inside a church

The local woman noted in the comment section that the church still functioned as what it was supposed to be

Many members of the online community were not particularly happy with what happened on the grounds

After a woman showed a coffee shop's location, online users shared their thoughts. Images: Ivan Pantic / Getty Images, @queenluffie / TikTok

Source: UGC

Today's businesses are constantly finding innovative and creative ways to stand out, transforming their spaces into must-visit destinations. This may have been the case for one coffee shop, which sparked controversy when a woman showcased its location as a site considered holy by many.

Coffee grounds on holy grounds

A lifestyle content creator named Lufuno took to her TikTok account (@queenluffie) to show app users the "cutest" coffee shop inside a Cape Town church. She noted in the comment section that the church is still operational.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA not a fan of church coffee shop

A few local social media users made it known they were not feeling the location of the Cape Town coffee shop, sharing their disapproval in the post's comment section.

@phantomattack asked the online community:

"Is this a good thing?"

@cassandramwamba wrote in the comment section:

"Oh, God forgive us."

A disappointed @waterairearth_ said to the public:

"You guys are taking things too far."

@i_am_just_e had a question about how the business operates, writing:

"Do the proceeds go towards the upkeeping of the church and its ministers?"

@julia_lodewyks added in the comments:

"Nah, Ma’am. Where are you guys? I’m about to flip some tables in the name of Jesus."

An upset @ethan_jan_ said to the woman and app users:

"It's supposed to be a place of worship, not a cafe."

@cakeprincessza, who felt differently about the coffee shop's location, wrote in the comment section:

"I definitely want to experience this."

Source: Briefly News