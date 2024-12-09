In a now-viral TikTok video a passenger films a woman during super bumpy FlySafair flight

South Africans jump online to share their crazy experiences on different airlines

Mzansi debates which airline gives the bumpiest rides across South Africa, with passengers sharing stories from SAA to Cemair

A woman posts a video of her turbulent flight on a FlySafair plane. She commented that it was like travelling in a taxi. Images: nomfundo_tangosupreme and Aaron Foster Source: TikTok and Getty Images

A passenger recorded a woman during a bumpy FlySafair flight, and now everyone's talking about it. In the funny clip, you can see her holding onto his hand as the plane shakes before she notices the camera and tries to hide from view.

@nomfundo_tangosupreme shared the video with a caption that quickly caught attention:

"This is not a joke 😭🤣 FlySafair is a taxi 😭💀"

The clip has since sparked a hilarious debate about different airlines' flying experiences across South Africa.

Watch the video here.

Mzansi weighs in on airline experiences

The comment section erupted with South Africans sharing their varied flying experiences.

@marvinkunene issued a warning to fellow travellers:

"Wait till you fly with Cemair😭😭😭"

@Jola Maxz offered their airline experience rankings:

"SAA is the best. I think Lift is also good. FlySafair has become a taxi these days..."

The debate intensified when @Khaya Masilela🇿🇦 defended the airline:

"Every plane has turbulence. Anyone who believes that it's only FlySafair has never been on a plane."

However, the video creator quickly countered:

"We all know that every plane has turbulence but from my experience, it's worse on FlySafair. And I've been on more than 100 flights locally and internationally."

@Sabelo Ntuli🇿🇦🇿🇦 added some humour to the discussion:

"FlySafair's take off can be late but you will definitely arrive one hour early."

@Homes of Limpopo Province took a nostalgic turn:

"Mango airlines was the best. I still miss them."

Travel tips from experienced flyers

As the conversation continued, seasoned travellers shared their wisdom.

@disco285 offered practical advice:

"If you are afraid of turbulence, pick middle seats, seats lining up with aircraft wings. That's the plane's centre of gravity."

Meanwhile, @Kali Mija suggested a more lighthearted approach:

"Just pretend you're on a bus😭 It works for me."

