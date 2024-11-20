“OMG, I’m Buying It”: Woolworths Rolls Out Chuckles Beauty Range, Mzansi Amped

Woolworths has stunned many South Africans after it introduced the Chuckles beauty range after making headlines on April fools

The company shared their first gland into their products, and people in Mzansi went wild over it

Social media users reacted as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts

Woolworths launched a distinctive line of goods under the "Chuckles" brand.

Woolworths rolled out their Chuckles Beauty Range, leaving SA amazed. Image: Tim Robberts/Getty Images and Woolworths/Instagram.

This comes after the retail giant made headlines and tricked customers into believing it was launching a bath and cosmetics line featuring foundation, lipstick, and even a fragrance laced with Chuckles.

Woolworths unveils Chuckles beauty range

Fast forward, and Woolies made it happen as they took to their social media account to announce the new range with the caption:

"How it started vs how it’s going."

The South African reported that Woolworths expressed the following:

“It started as an April Fool’s Joke, but so many customers said they wanted the real deal. So here we are!”

According to Woollies, the Chuckles beauty range is currently available online but will be coming in-store soon.

Take a look at the product below:

SA amped over Woolworths Chuckles beauty range

People expressed excitement as they flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, saying:

Nadine_biggs1905 said:

"This can’t be real"

Ka_jillofalltrades shared:

"I just know someone is going to eat this by mistake."

Dani_kirsty's wrote:

"It's festive... Woollies understood the assignment."

Studioonemgmt commented:

"Oh, so we’re gonna be smelling delicious, too? (puts 5 in cart)."

Paranor_mel was excited:

"Is this for real? Omg, I’m buying it."

