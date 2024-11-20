“OMG, I’m Buying It”: Woolworths Rolls Out Chuckles Beauty Range, Mzansi Amped
- Woolworths has stunned many South Africans after it introduced the Chuckles beauty range after making headlines on April fools
- The company shared their first gland into their products, and people in Mzansi went wild over it
- Social media users reacted as they flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Entertainment Award is back. Vote for the best entertainer in South Africa!
Woolworths launched a distinctive line of goods under the "Chuckles" brand.
This comes after the retail giant made headlines and tricked customers into believing it was launching a bath and cosmetics line featuring foundation, lipstick, and even a fragrance laced with Chuckles.
Woolworths unveils Chuckles beauty range
Fast forward, and Woolies made it happen as they took to their social media account to announce the new range with the caption:
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Briefly News. Join Us Live!
"How it started vs how it’s going."
The South African reported that Woolworths expressed the following:
“It started as an April Fool’s Joke, but so many customers said they wanted the real deal. So here we are!”
According to Woollies, the Chuckles beauty range is currently available online but will be coming in-store soon.
Take a look at the product below:
SA amped over Woolworths Chuckles beauty range
People expressed excitement as they flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, saying:
Nadine_biggs1905 said:
"This can’t be real"
Ka_jillofalltrades shared:
"I just know someone is going to eat this by mistake."
Dani_kirsty's wrote:
"It's festive... Woollies understood the assignment."
Studioonemgmt commented:
"Oh, so we’re gonna be smelling delicious, too? (puts 5 in cart)."
Paranor_mel was excited:
"Is this for real? Omg, I’m buying it."
Woolworths mangoes at R160 shock SA
Briefly News previously reported that local clothing and food retailer Woolworths found itself on people's lips after a lady shared a video of two mangoes she saw retailing for almost R100 each.
The woman shared the video on her TikTok page under her user @charinneb, which attracted 194K views, 2.5K likes, and almost 1K comments. The clip shows @charinneb holding two small mangoes in a pack and turning them around before revealing their R160 price tag.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Johana Mukandila (Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za