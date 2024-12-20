A local content creator shared that she bought a cake from Woolworths for her son's special day

The woman made the vanilla sponge cake unique by personalising it to fit her son's birthday theme

Many social media users loved the idea and creativity and applauded Woolworths for thinking about its customers

A woman decorated a Woolworths cake she bought for her son's birthday. Images: @missj.life

Source: Instagram

Parents often tap into their creative side to make their children's celebrations memorable and unique. One woman impressed online viewers by transforming a store-bought cake into a stunning birthday masterpiece for her son.

Woman decorates Woolworths cake

Showcasing her flair for creativity and resourcefulness, a Cape Town-based content creator, @missj_life, shared a video on TikTok showing how she turned a R170 Woolworths vanilla sponge cake into an astronaut-themed treat for her son's birthday.

The store made the cake for people to personalise and decorate for any occasion.

The mother said in her caption:

"Hack for your next party! This actually turned out so cute."

Watch the video below:

SA loves Woolworths' DIY cake

Several social media users loved the idea of the giant retailer providing cakes people could decorate themselves and shared their thoughts in the post's comment section.

A relived @zoemanis1 shared:

"It's much better than spending R700+ on a cake!"

@phile_mpa told the online community:

"One thing I will give Woolies is that they are diversifying. They are really going out of their way to reach every niche group. They don't win with all products, but they are trying, and that's all that matters."

@monzi16 shared what they did with the sweet treat after buying it for their son's special day:

"I bought sprinkles and things and let him and his friends decorate it as an activity on the day."

@thapsy31, who also loved the idea, commented:

"Woolworths is having so much fun with their customers."

After seeing the results, @shannonstringer6 exclaimed:

"Looks perfect!"

@zanflowers said to the content creator:

"You are such an amazing mom. That cake looks beautiful."

Source: Briefly News