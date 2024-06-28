A woman took to TikTok to share how she turned a Woolworths cake into her sweet treat

She covered the vanilla caramel cake with pink buttercream and decorated it with fondant

People filled the comment section with amazement and shared that the taste would not disappoint

A woman redecorated a Woolworths cake into her creation. Images: @prene04

Source: TikTok

Sometimes, you have to cut a few corners to get a delicious result.

One woman demonstrated this by quickly turning a Woolworths cake into a tasty treat for a special occasion.

Taking to her TikTok account, @prene04 reshared a video inspired by @zaynabparuk, where she bought two of the local store's vanilla caramel desserts, ready to make it into her creation. The innovative woman scraped off the icing from the sponge cakes and stacked one on the other, making sure to put a thick layer of caramel in between.

The video then cuts to her smoothing out the pink buttercream covering the cake before decorating it with a metallic drip around the edge, fondant flowers at the bottom, and a cute fondant bow on top.

Calling it an "easy hack for last-minute birthday cakes," @prene04 laughingly said in her post:

"Nobody is going to know."

Watch the video below:

Woolies cake hack impresses netizens

@prene04 made the right decision to repost the cake clip. The transformed birthday treat intrigued more people, who took the time to comment and share their amazement and extra tips others could apply.

@lebogangmol told the online community:

"Honestly, this is a great idea. At least the taste won't disappoint."

@ashikvdb6qg jokingly commented:

"Woolworths is looking for you."

@palesa_khutso0 laughed and said:

"Some of us never tasted the Woolies cake. So, we wouldn't know."

@missmangethe88 told the woman:

"Ah, but making a nice vanilla sponge isn't so hard and is probably way less expensive. Anyway, cool idea as a last-minute thing."

Source: Briefly News