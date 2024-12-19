Content creator @keith_juluka, who makes comedic songs about everyday life experiences, captured Mzansi's attention with his unique take on the Afrikaans alphabet through song

The viral TikTok video combines popular South African foods like bobotie and chakalaka with a surprise romantic twist that has SA talking

Following the success of comedic viral hits like the Kakkerlak song, this latest musical creation has resonated with viewers, even helping one fan to successfully win over their crush

A man's funny Afrikaans alphabet song is making waves with its fun lyrics and cool beat. Images: @keith_juluka Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Content creator @keith_juluka, who specialises in creating funny songs about everyday life experiences, has Mzansi buzzing with his creative take on the Afrikaans alphabet.

His TikTok profile promises funny songs about work, food and love, and this latest creation delivers.

Catchy alphabet turns romantic

The viral video cleverly starts with "A is vir Aartappel" and mixes in other beloved South African favourites, before surprising viewers with a romantic twist.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Just when you think it's all about food, the creator turns a simple alphabet lesson into an unexpected love song as he smoothly slides in:

"G is vir jou, want jy is my gunsteling."

Watch the video below.

Comments flood in with love

The TikTok community couldn't get enough of the catchy tune as they shared their thoughts:

@nate compared it to other hits:

"How is this better than like all the other Afrikaans songs like, I'd take this over kakkerlak or hop hop spinnekop any day 😭"

@phakamanimazomba was curious:

"What's a gunsteling?"

@barbaraolivier72 replied:

"Favourite."

@BouncyTiktok couldn't handle it:

"Na😭😭😭😭 first Hop Hop and kakkerlak now this😭😭😭"

@Victoria was feeling the vibe:

"Gunsteling kinda slaps though😩"

@BJ dreamed big:

"This one needs the FNB stadium, what a hit!"

@💥👑Feast butha👑💥😃 shared success:

"Thank you, man. My Afrikaans crush said yes because of you. Now, we are dating🤣🤣😂"

@Kirsty Muller871 wanted more:

"I thought you were gonna do the whole alphabet, I want to teach my daughter Afrikaans 😭😭"

Other music stories making waves

Toya Delazy introduced her groundbreaking "Afro Rave" genre to mixed reactions from South African audiences, sparking debate across social media platforms.

Skomota raised eyebrows after refusing to perform at a scheduled event despite multiple requests, leaving fans questioning his booking practices.

Chris Brown's rendition of No Air at FNB Stadium had 90,000 voices singing along, prompting calls for Jordin Sparks to bring her talents to South African shores.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News